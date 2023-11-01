Giants-Raiders Wednesday injury report: Giants’ TE Darren Waller not practicing

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, who left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, will not practice on Wednesday as the Giants prepare for this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Waller missed nine games last season with a hamstring injury when he was a member of the Raiders. He has been limited at times throughout the season in an effort to manage the long-term impacts of that injury.

“We’ll take him day-by-day, but you never know how hamstrings are,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “We’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week.”

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a rib cage injury against the Jets and was hospitalized overnight, is also not practicing. Daboll said Taylor was being examined by doctors on Wednesday.

“I’ll know more after he gets out of that appointment,” Daboll said. “Let’s see how this meeting goes with the doctors. He says he’s feeling better

The fact that the Giants signed quarterback Tommy DeVito to the active roster and added veteran quarterback Matt Barkley to the practice squad are perhaps an indication that Taylor could be out for a while.

Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting right tackle Evan Neal will both practice on a limited basis. Thomas has missed seven games with a hamstring injury and Neal has missed the last two with an ankle injury.

“I think both of them have an opportunity to play,” Daboll said. “We’ll take that day-by-day and see where they are on Friday.”

Daboll said there will be no restrictions on quarterback Daniel Jones, who has been cleared to return after missing three games with a neck injury. Jones will be a full participant in practice.

“He’s good to go,” Daboll said. “Normal practice. He’s been out here throwing. He’ll have his full workload this week. Once he’s cleared he’s cleared and ready to go.”

Wan’Dale Robinson and Saquon Barkley will both be limited participants, which is their usual Wednesday practice status. Edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux is also limited.