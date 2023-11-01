Giants vs. Raiders 2023, Week 9: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Raiders 2023, Week 9: Everything you need to know

The 2-6 New York Giants, hoping for a better second half of the 2023-24 NFL season, travel to Las Vegas this week to face the 3-5 Las Vegas Raiders.

It has already been an eventful week for both teams.

The Giants found out this week that quarterback Daniel Jones will return from his neck injury after missing three games. That is good timing since backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury Sunday against the New York Jets and the timeline for him to return is unclear. The Giants also traded veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 3-5 Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi after losing to the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce, who had been serving as the team’s linebackers coach, has been named the Raiders’ interim head coach. Interestingly, the Raiders bypassed defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for that position.

Stick with Big Blue View all week for pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage.