SB Nation Reacts, Week 9: Who should replace Leonard Williams?

The New York Giants were one of the first teams to make a splash in what has become a very busy Week 9.

After weeks of speculation, the Giants did make a deal and traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams before the October 31st trade deadline. There was widespread speculation that the Giants would trade running back Saquon Barkley, cornerback Adoree Jackson, or safety Xavier McKinney. Each of the players put forward as a possible trade candidate was in the last year of his respective contract.

Williams was considered the least likely player to be traded due to his sizable cap hit. The Giants instead got a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, though they did have to pick up most of Williams’ contract. While Williams never managed to live up to the expectations imposed by the three-year, $63 million contract he signed in 2021, he was a solid contributor for the Giants. He has been a good run defender for the Giants and consistently produces pressure, though he struggled to consistently convert pressure into sacks.

Now, SB Nation Reacts wants to know who should replace Williams as a starter next to Dexter Lawrence.

The choices this week are:

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

A’Shawn Robinson

D.J. Davidson

Jordon Riley

And as always, Reacts wants to know how confident fans are that the Giants are heading in the right direction.

