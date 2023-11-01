Giants news, 11/1: Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Matt Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones confirmed during his appearance on Tuesday’s ‘Up & Adams Show’ with Kay Adams that he has been cleared and expects to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Feeling better. Cleared. Ready to go and go through the week and get ready to play on Sunday,” Jones said.

The full interview below:

Mike Vaccaro writing how close the team’s head coach has the team to .500 record this year:

It really should be remembered that Daboll didn’t grow dense and stupid over the spring and summer. He is still the same coach he was a year ago, when he was celebrated universally — and properly — for a 9-7-1 record and a playoff win, when he won the Coach of the Year. And the biggest element that allowed for success last year — figuring a way to keep a talent-poor team close enough to steal games — is still in effect. Look at the Bills game two weeks ago. Hell, look at the Jets game Sunday. Two-and-six is galling. But they are that close to being 4-4. If you’re going to deduct points off his grade-point average for kicking a late field goal or not deferring the overtime kickoff, you have to restore a few for that part.

Kayvon Thibodeaux in elite company

Elite company this year for Kayvon pic.twitter.com/01tK53nwrc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 31, 2023

Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson, considered one of the best position gurus in the NFL, promised in September that rookie Jordon Riley would become an impact player this season. With Riley and second-year tackle D.J. Davidson, the Giants have a pair of young linemen to work into the lineup alongside Lawrence, Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Record day for Dexter Lawrence

Most pressures in a single game in the PFF-era:



Chris Clemons - 18 (Week 3, 2010)

JJ Watt - 15 (Week 4, 2014)

Dexter Lawrence - 15 (Week 8, 2023)



A historic game for Dexter Lawrence pic.twitter.com/iNGp3K14dE — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) October 30, 2023

CB Deonte Banks Overall Rookie Grade: 53.6 (Rank: 12/17)

Principal Opponent: Garrett Wilson Week 8 Grade: 49.9

While he did break up two of the 12 targets in his direction, Banks allowed all of Garrett Wilson’s seven catches and 100 yards, committed two pass-interference penalties and missed a tackle. The Giants ask a lot, maybe too much, of Banks by shadowing him against opponents’ best receivers every week in man coverage. Some weeks are going to be a struggle if that trend continues.

The bigger question here: Will the Giants wind up being in the No. 1 pick discussion, as well? There are winnable games left on New York’s schedule (including a trip to Las Vegas this week), but this is not a good football team right now. The defense has hung tough and kept the Giants in games. But, while it’s fair to note that Brian Daboll had no crystal ball for Daniel Jones’ neck injury, that defense is likely going to wear out sooner than later.

If the Raiders lose at home the next two weeks to the Giants and Jets, will Mark Davis really stay patient with Josh McDaniels?

Las Vegas’ offense infamously hasn’t scored more than 20 points all year and the streak now continues as we’re about to reach the halfway mark with Week 9 approaching. Monday night, they hit a new low with just one scoring drive—a Josh Jacobs three-yard touchdown run—to amass just seven points.

"You have good days and bad days. Today was a bad day," Jimmy Garoppolo said, who threw for 126 yards and completed less than 50 percent of his throws while being sacked six times. "There's no sugar coating it. It is what it is. So, just got to play better myself. I have to play better myself. There are a bunch of little things but it'll help solve a lot of problems."

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say at this moment. I truly don’t,” Adams said after the game. “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I’m going to just. . . . I truly, I just don’t know.”

Commanders trade Chase Young to 49ers | Pro Football Talk

Bears trade second-round pick to Commanders for Montez Sweat | ESPN.com

Jerry Jones says Cowboys-Eagles showdown is ‘serious sh-t,’ Cowboys need to ‘have our game face on’ Sunday | CBSSports.com

Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection | NFL.com

Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Lions | Pro Football Talk

Vikings trading offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland to Jaguars | NFL.com

Vikings trade for Joshua Dobbs with Kirk Cousins out for season | ESPN.com

Cardinals to start QB Clayton Tune against Browns on Sunday if Kyler Murray is not ready to return | NFL.com

Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the Falcons new QB controversy | The Falcoholic

Colts sign former Giants lineman Jack Anderson to 53-man roster | Pro Football Talk

