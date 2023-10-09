Brian Daboll ‘optimistic’ Giants’ QB Daniel Jones could play Sunday vs. Buffalo Bills

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday afternoon that he is “optimistic” quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday night when the Giants travel to Western New York to face the Buffalo Bills.

Jones does not yet have the results of an MRI done on his neck after he left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins following a sack by Andrew Van Ginkel. Still, Daboll’s words are a positive sign that Jones’ neck injury is not as severe as the one that landed him on IR in 2021 and required surgery.

“We’re optimistic. He’s feeling better today. I think he’s moving in the right direction,” Daboll said. “We’ll see where he is when he comes back on Wednesday, but [he] doesn’t feel terrible today.”

Jones suffered six sacks on Sunday, has taken 16 sacks over the last two games and has suffered 28 sacks for the season.

Daboll said Jones “feels probably better than he thought he would feel.”

Jones was 14 of 20 for 119 yards on Sunday. His Pro Football Focus grade of 87.1 was the best of any giants’ offensive player and his second-best of the season.

“I think he made some good throws under a good amount of pressure,” Daboll said. “He threw some balls under pressure and escaped and made some plays.”

Jones and Tyrod Taylor were sacked a total of seven times, hit 14 times and escaped the pocked for scrambles on a few other occasions.

“Certainly have to do a good job of protecting him,” Daboll said of Jones. “Daniel is a very tough competitor. He took some shots.”

More injury notes

Daboll said it was “yet to be determined” if running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) or left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) would be able to return Sunday vs. Buffalo. Barkley has missed three games and Thomas four.

Daboll did say that Barkley, who practiced last week, is closer to returning than Thomas, who did not practice.

Daboll said starting right guard Marcus McKethan, who left the game with a knee injury, should be OK and might be available to play Sunday.

Daboll added that it is too early to tell if linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), who missed Sunday’s game vs. Miami, will be able to play. The same for edge defender Azeez Ojulari, who suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game.