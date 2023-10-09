Packers at Raiders: How to watch, start time, live stream, radio broadcast and more

Both the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders will have relatively easy schedules over the next few weeks after they face each other on Monday night. Whichever team comes out victorious should be in good shape to begin turning around their season.

It’s still difficult to figure out what exactly the Green Bay Packers have in quarterback Jordan Love. He threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions in both of the team’s first two games. In the two games since then, he’s thrown two touchdowns and three interceptions and had a passer rating below 70.0 each time. If he can regain his form and bring the Packers above .500, perhaps he’ll right the ship in his first season as the starter.

The Raiders haven’t been quite as hot and cold; they’ve just been bad. They beat the Denver Broncos by one point in Week 1 and have lost all three games since then. Those losses came against stiff competition, though. They have a much easier schedule coming up and could conceivably be above .500 heading into their Week 9 game against the New York Giants.

The Raiders will be starting Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, who has been a thorn in the Packers side for years. He knocked them out of the playoffs in both 2020 and 2022 with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s had a bit of a rocky start to his Raiders career, with five touchdown passes and six interceptions in three games. Garoppolo missed Week 4 with a concussion but is expected to play Monday.

How to watch

What: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

When: Monday, Oct. 9

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: Westwood One (national) SiriusXM: Green Bay: 158 or 226, Seattle: 83 or 225

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Raiders -2

Referee: Brad Allen

