Daniel Jones injury update: Neck injury less severe than 2021, per report

The New York Giants may have dodged a bullet with their quarterback, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, Daniel Jones’ injury is described as a “neck contusion” and is similar to the one he suffered in 2021, but less severe. Jones will go for an MRI today to officially determine the severity. His status for next Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills is iffy.

From @GMFB: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson could be heading to Injured Reserve with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain; #Giants QB Daniel Jones has a similar neck contusion as he had in 2021 but not as serious; #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has a hamstring injury, with tests coming. pic.twitter.com/ebf0Gj0FEi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

Jones already admitted that the injury felt similar to what he experienced in 2021. In that season, he went down in Week 12 with what was described as a “cervical neck strain” and missed the final six games of the season. Unsurprisingly, the Giants lost those games to finish the season 4-13.

Jones had an x-ray in the stadium.

“I feel fine,” Jones said. “I think I’m certainly in some pain; physical game.”

Rapoport’s report raises hopes that Jones avoided a more serious injury. Still, with the Giants’ season already spiraling out of control and a battered offensive line that couldn’t stop a high school pass rush, it’s fair to wonder if both the Giants and Jones should be extra careful with his injury. He has taken 16 sacks over the last two weeks, and this injury was inevitable with the number of hits he’s endured.

The MRI results will give more definitive answers. For now, expect Jones to miss the Bills tilt and perhaps longer.