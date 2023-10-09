Giants news, 10/9: Daniel Jones hurt in loss to Miami, Jason Pinnock, Saquon Barkley

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a 31-16 loss to the 4-1 Miami Dolphins, as the Dolphins scored touchdowns of 76 and 69 yards en route to compiling 524 yards of total offense.

But the big news will be the status of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a neck injury after being sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel. That was the sixth time Jones was sacked on Sunday and the 28th time this season. After the game, Jones told the media his neck soreness and pain feels “similar” to what he had in 2021. He had an X-ray tonight, awaiting results, and will get a scan tomorrow.

For the game, the Giants compiled 268 yards of total offense. They got field goals of 51, 49 and 37 yards from kicker Graham Gano. The only touchdown was a Jason Pinnock’s 102-yard score on an interception return in the second quarter.

The Giants travel to western New York to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The game will be a homecoming for GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, hired from the Bills by the Giants.

Other Giant observations

Brian Daboll came to the Giants last season with a reputation as an offensive wizard and quarterback whisperer. The Giants hoped he’d finally be the head coach who could consistently move the ball and maybe, just maybe, draw up a few explosive plays.

Instead, early in their second season together, Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones’ offense is broken. And now, Jones is hurt, too, having suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-16 loss at the Dolphins — on yet another sack.

Giants last team standing in a terrible stat

The Giants are now the only team in the NFL that has not taken an offensive snap with a lead this season pic.twitter.com/8PVSjiWQog — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) October 8, 2023

Brian Daboll placed the blame squarely on his shoulders for the Giants’ 1-4 start to the season, but he also challenged his offensive line to pick up the protection after a 31-16 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re not doing a good enough job,” Daboll said. “It’s all on me.”

Giants Week 5 report card: This keeps getting worse | New York Post

Josh Ezeudu had to be taken off the field — that is how bad he was. Ezeudu is being asked to play left tackle and it is not going well, at all. He was called for three penalties during one series. Injured left tackle Andrew Thomas cannot get back soon enough.

The offensive line, already terribly shorthanded, had a tough day when right guard Marcus McKethan exited with a knee injury. Reserve lineman Jalen Mayfield came in at the position. It meant another day of sacks for Jones.

The Giants (1-4) forced a turnover for the first time this season when safety Xavier McKinney forced a fumble of Achane in the second quarter, which edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux recovered.

The Giants moved the ball at times — they had 268 yards — and forced three turnovers but only had nine offensive points to show for it.

Safety Jason Pinnock scores the Giants first touchdown of the first half of the season

102 YARDS!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/8lqmTtufqE — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2023

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, founded by retired New York Giants head coach and three-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Coughlin, will hold its annual Champions for Children gala on Friday, October 13th at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This represents the first time that the Champions for Children gala will be held at the Giants' home stadium.

This week’s opponent

Bills quarterback Josh Allen topped 300 passing yards, and receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both reached 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, but for long stretches in the game the Bills’ offense couldn’t get anything going. A string of three-and-outs plagued Buffalo early in the game, and in the second half the Bills were playing catch-up.

Following the game, head coach Sean McDermott said Milano's knee/lower leg injury and Jones' pec injury do not look good, but did not have more info than that right now.

Nickelback Taron Johnson called the artificial turf “terrible” and said there was chatter in the locker room about the turf being a problem.

“Take that turf out, especially that one,” Johnson said. “I’d rather play on grass. I’m sure 90 to 100 percent of players in the NFL would rather play on grass. I don’t know why we’re playing on stuff like that. There were injuries on the field today, some really, really bad. I just feel like the turf has something to do with it.”

Miller, who hasn’t played a down of ball since he tore his ACL last Thanksgiving, began practicing with the team on Wednesday. In a series of roster moves, Miller was added to the active roster — 17 days before the Bills’ deadline.

