Giants-Bills opening odds: Bills are massive 14.5-point favorites

The New York Giants’ disastrous season got even worse Sunday, when quarterback Daniel Jones was helped off the field with a neck injury during a 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. With his status still uncertain, oddsmakers aren’t giving the 1-4 Giants much of a chance to upset the Buffalo Bills on the road next week.

New York opened as 14.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds on the moneyline. The over/under is set at just 46.5 points.

If the line holds, it’ll be tied for the largest point spread for any game so far this season.

The last time New York was such a big underdog in a competitive game was Week 6 of 2019, when the New England Patriots were favored by 17.5 points against Pat Shurmur’s Giants. The Giants were 16.5-point underdogs in their Week 18 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, but that’s because they were resting their starters.

Buffalo is coming off a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and lost to the New York Jets in Week 1. So, the Bills can be beaten. However, they recently crushed the Miami Dolphins 48-20, who just beat the Giants by 15 points on Sunday.

The Bills are the fifth 2022 playoff team the Giants have faced in the first six weeks of this season. They have yet to even cover the spread against any of them.

Health will play a huge factor in giving the Giants at least a chance to pull off an upset. Assuming Jones can’t play, the Giants could be missing their three most important offensive players. Andrew Thomas and Saquon Barkley have both been sidelined for weeks, though both are trending in the right direction.