Giants at Dolphins: Live reaction!

The New York Giants lost their third straight game, falling to the Miami Dolphins 31-15 on the road in Week 5.

This was another painful loss for the Giants who fall to 1-4 on the season. New York not only struggled to get much traction on offense, but also lost QB Daniel Jones (neck) and RG Marcus McKethan (knee) to injury over the course of the game.

The Giants’ defense played a great game against the NFL’s best offense getting their first three turnovers of the season, one of which was the Giants’ lone touchdown. Unfortunately, New York Just didn’t have enough to keep pace with the Dolphins’ explosive offense.

