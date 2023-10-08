Filed under: WATCH: Jason Pinnock’s 102-yard INT return for TD By DanBerkman Oct 8, 2023, 2:28pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Jason Pinnock’s 102-yard INT return for TD Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email TUA THROWS 102 YARD PICK-6 FIRST GIANTS TD IN THE FIRST HALF THIS SEASON.(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/H15jxNfiA4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2023 Jason Pinnock to the house with an interception! Next Up In New York Giants News Loading comments...
Loading comments...