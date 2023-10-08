Giants’ QB Daniel Jones injured vs. Dolphins

The New York Giants injury woes have continued against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Daniel Jones left the field early in fourth quarter after taking his sixth sack of the afternoon. Andrew Van Ginkel delivered a hard shot to Jones after easily getting around Joshua Ezeudu (who was immediately replaced by Matt Peart). Jones appeared shaky when getting up and was helped to the sideline. He went inside while Tyrod Taylor finished the drive.

Jones was quickly ruled out with a neck injury. He missed six games in 2021 with a neck injury. Head coach Brian Daboll has little info on Jones post-game, other to say Jones told him while sitting at his locker that he would “be OK.”

Jones said “I feel fine” while speaking to media after the game. Said he will meet with doctors and trainers and “we’ll know a lot more tomorrow.”

Jones said “it’s tough to say now” what the extent of the injury is. Said he had an X-ray when he left the game, but will have more extensive testing on Monday.

Jones tried to absolve the offensive line, saying he needs to get the ball out quicker.

“Just praying that it’s nothing serious with him and we can get him back as soon as possible,” said tight end Darren Waller.

The Giants initially ruled Wan’Dale Robinson out with a concussion, but he was ruled to not be concussed on further evaluation and returned to the field.

Sophomore right guard Markus McKethan left the field in the first half and has since been ruled questionable to return with a knee injury. McKethan was replaced at right guard by Jalen Mayfield, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game. Mayfield remained at right guard when the Giants got back on the field in the second half.

The Giants had injury scares earlier in the game with guard-center Ben Bredeson, wide receiver Darius Slayton and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, however all three returned to the field promptly.

Daboll said oft-injured edge defender Azeez Ojulari came out of the game with an ankle injury.