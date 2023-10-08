Giants-Dolphins final score: Dolphins 31, Giants 16 — Giants fall to 1-4

The New York Giants fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a 31-16 loss to the 4-1 Miami Dolphins.

The Giants also lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a neck injury when he was sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter. That was the sixth time Jones was sacked on Sunday and the 28th time this season. [Full injury post]

Coach Brian Daboll had no updated on Jones’ status, other than to say he was “getting hit quite a bit.” Daboll did add that Jones told him he would be “OK.”

“Overall we’ve gotta do a better job offensively,” Daboll said. “We’re not doing a good enough job.”

The Dolphins scored touchdowns of 76 and 69 yards en route to compiling 524 yards of total offense. Miami now has 2,568 total yards of offense in five games, most in NFL history.

The Giants still don’t have an offensive touchdown in the first half of games this season, but they do have a touchdown thanks to Jason Pinnock’s 102-yard score on an interception return. The Giants still trailed at the half, 17-10. They have been outscored 94-19 in the first half of games this season, with four Graham Gano field goals being their only offensive points.

Jason Pinnock with the Giants’ biggest play of the year. pic.twitter.com/LfUOs8wEqO — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 8, 2023

For the game, the Giants compiled 268 yards of total offense. They got field goals of 51, 49 and 37 yards from Gano.

Turnovers ... finally!

The Pinnock interception was one of three turnovers forced by the Giants, their first three of the season. Bobby Okereke also had an interception of Tua Tagovailoa and Kayvon Thibodeaux recovered a De’Von Achane fumble that was forced by Xavier McKinney.

Giants’ stats

Daniel Jones completed 14 of 20 passes for 119 yards. He was sacked six times. Tyrod Taylor went 9 of 12 for 85 yards in relief of Jones. He was sacked once and ran three times for 14 yards.

Darren Waller caught eight passes for 86 yards.

Rookie running Eric Gray carried 11 times for 25 yards while getting the the first offensive snaps of his career.

Wan’Dale Robinson had five receptions, but gained only 17 yards.

Injury news

Right guard Marcus McKethan left the game in the first half with a knee injury. He was replaced by practice squad offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield. McKethan missed his rookie season with a torn ACL.

What’s next?

The Giants travel to western New York to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The game will be a homecoming for GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, hired from the Bills by the Giants.