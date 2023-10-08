Saquon Barkley not expected to play for Giants vs. Dolphins

Saquon Barkley is not expected to play Sunday when the New York Giants face the Miami Dolphins. The Giants’ star running back is expected to miss a third consecutive game with a high ankle sprain.

Barkley suffered the injury near the end of the Giants’ Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley had said late in the week that he was “in a better spot” than he had been a week prior.

“I would love to be out there. I feel like I can help. I feel like I can help us get back on track,” Barkley said. “I know there’s some people out there that wouldn’t agree with that, but that’s why I believe in my mindset. I’m fighting, I’m trying to do everything I can in my power to get back and be there for my teammates.”

It looks like that won’t be enough for this week.

Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell have shared running back snaps in Barkley’s absence. Rookie fifth-round pick Eric Gray has yet to play on offense.

The Giants will be without three offensive starters against the Dolphins, who have the league’s No. 1 offense. Star left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) have already been ruled out, along with backup guard/center Shane Lemieux.

The Giants on Saturday elevated offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas from the practice squad for depth.

— This post will be updated when the complete inactives for both teams are announced.