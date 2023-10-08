Giants vs. Dolphins, Week 5: Live updates!

The struggling 1-2 New York Giants face a difficult task on Sunday when they are on the road to face the league’s highest-scoring team, the 3-1 Miami Dolphins.
The Giants are double-digit underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Giants will again be without their two best offensive players. Running back Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) will miss a third straight game. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will miss a fourth straight game.
See our Giants-Dolphins StoryStream for all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage. See The Phinsider for the Dolphins’ perspective.
Use this as your open thread for discussion throughout the game.
