Giants vs. Dolphins: How to watch, start time, live stream, radio broadcast and more

It’s not entirely surprising that the New York Giants are heading into their matchup with the Miami Dolphins with a 1-3 record. The Giants have a tough opening slate of games this year, and there was always a possibility they would get off to a slow start.

What is surprising is how the Giants, a playoff team last year, appear to be in the midst of another lost season. New York has been outscored 94-15 in its three losses this year. A few weeks ago, an upset win over the Dolphins or against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 seemed at least somewhat realistic. Now? The Giants will shock most outsiders if they avoid dropping to 1-5 over the next two games.

The Dolphins’ 2,044 yards of offense are the most ever by a team in the first four weeks of the season. That’s mostly due to their 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3, when the Dolphins racked up 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also an early candidate for NFL MVP, as he leads the league in passing yards and touchdown passes.

The Giants’ offense is on the other side of history. Daniel Jones has been sacked 22 times in four games, putting him on pace to take 94 sacks, which would be a record.

Miami’s defense hasn’t been quite so formidable — they’re allowing 29.8 points per game, fifth-worst in the league — but the Giants will have to handle them without some of their starting offensive linemen. Left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his fourth game, and center John Michael Schmitz is also out. Running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable.

How to watch

What: New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-1)

When: Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

SiriusXM: New York: 132 or 388, Seattle: 133 or 229

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Dolphins -12.5

Referee: Ron Torbert

