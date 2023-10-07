Giants roster moves: Offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield, Jaylon Thomas elevated from practice squad

The New York Giants, short-handed on their offensive line due to injuries, are elevating two offensive linemen from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and backup guard/center Shane Lemieux (groin) have all been ruled out.

The Giants are elevating Jalen Mayfield and Jaylon Thomas for Sunday.

Mayfield, 23, was a 2021 third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons. Mayfield was a tackle at Michigan, but was forced into the lineup at left guard as a rookie due to injuries. He started 16 games for Atlanta. Mayfield missed the 2022 season with a back injury.

Thomas is an undrafted free agent rookie out of SMU. He initially signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but was waived at the end of the preseason. The Giants signed him to their practice squad. Thomas, who has five-position flexibility, told Big Blue View a few weeks ago that the Giants have been working him at center. He will be the backup center to Ben Bredeson vs. the Dolphins.

The Giants did not elevate one of their two practice squad tight ends, Tyree Jackson and Ryan Jones. That would be an indication the expect Daniel Bellinger, questionable with a knee injury, to play.