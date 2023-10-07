Giants news, 10/7: Saquon Barkley questionable, Andrew Thomas, Brian Daboll, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
How can the Giants fix Daniel Jones and their broken offense?
BBV's Ed Valentine takes a deep dive on what has gone wrong with the New York Giants’ offense and Daniel Jones.
More from Big Blue View
Other Giant observations
NY Giants: It’s time to make things personal with Dolphins game here | The Record
The Record’s Art Stapleton:
It’s the barbs from your peers that are concerning. They’re laughing at you. Do something about it, and I don’t mean with cheap shots and personal fouls. This stuff is not just going to figure itself out. The Giants need to work hard at fixing this, and it’s not going to be easy to turn this season around. Doesn’t mean it can’t be done, but it’s a daunting challenge...
The Giants have long been searching for someone to step out from the shadows in the locker room and be the one who is unafraid to say something that can shake a team up on and off the field. Players lead in different ways, but the last true captain the Giants had of that ilk was Antrel Rolle, who sparked the Super Bowl XLVI run when he appealed to the desire and hunger of the franchise’s last championship team.
Brian Daboll: Saquon Barkleys a game time decision
Saquon Barkley running today. Brian Daboll said the #Giants RB status for Sunday could go up until game time pic.twitter.com/FPb2JHmqvJ— Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 6, 2023
Dabs’ Digest: 1-on-1 with Coach Brian Daboll | Giants.com
Q: When you were winning last season, you seemed to have a formula – run Saquon (Barkley), complete a high percentage of short passes, take care of the ball, make key plays at the end of a game. Has something happened to the formula or is it just missing Saquon (who missed the last two games with a sprained ankle)?
Daboll: “Look, we have to do a better job all the way around playing complementary football. When you get behind and you’re not creating turnovers and giving up the ball and the score gets out of hand in the third quarter, you’re playing the game in an uphill battle. So, we have to do a better job of playing complementary football, of taking care of the ball, of getting the football and giving ourselves a chance to make it a four-quarter game. And that starts with me and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
Giants are suffering now for what they achieved last year | New York Post
Last year, the New York Giants were one of the most surprising success stories in the NFL. This season, like most sequels, was designed to disappoint.
Why ‘pissed off’ Giants didn’t hold players-only meeting after Seahawks debacle | NJ.com
After Monday night’s 24-3 loss to Seattle — yet another embarrassing moment for the 2023 Giants — veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was asked if he expected the locker room to gather this week for a players-only meeting. Jackson quickly brushed off the idea, saying he doesn’t see value in those meetings.
With Giants season on verge of unraveling, Brian Daboll is being tested like never before | The Athletic
The Giants’ recent history has shown how quickly seasons can unravel, and this one feels like it’s teetering. Neal’s comments aren’t a huge deal in a vacuum, but Daboll needs to be wary. Every avalanche starts with a snowflake.
Andrew Thomas on how he is trying to help his teammates
Andrew Thomas on helping the team while facing injury— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) October 6, 2023
Watch: https://t.co/6tvoeZDKP9 pic.twitter.com/N4dy28bgCq
Giants’ Mike Kafka taking ‘next man up’ mentality as injuries mount | The Record
The spate of injuries has left the Giants no alternative but to shuffle up the line — again — and have added former first-round pick Justin Pugh to their practice squad as a depth move. They are also holding open tryouts of free agents to see if they can catch some lightning in a bottle.
“I think right now it’s just part of being in the National Football League,” Kafka told reporters on Thursday. “There’s injuries everywhere, we have to be able to adjust and have the next man up mentality and our guys have been great. That’s why we’ve kept them all through offseason, OTA’s, training camp and building that foundation with the guys so the next guy who’s up, he’s ready to rock and roll and that’s who we give our trust into.”
Struggling Giants expanding roles of their young receivers | NJ.com
Amid so much recent chaos, it’s easy to miss the fact that second-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie Jalin Hyatt had expanded roles during the Giants’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
New York Giants worked out OT Jamarco Jones | USAToday.com
The 27-year-old Jones was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2018 NFL draft. Jones has appeared in 36 career games with seven starts. He’s taken snaps at four of the five positions along the line over that span — left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and right guard.
This week’s opponent
Mike McDaniel: Chase Claypool has a chance to make us better | Pro Football Talk
McDaniel called it an “exciting opportunity” to acquire a player who “wants to take things into his own hands” and that the Dolphins weren’t actively looking for help at wide receiver when the chance to acquire Claypool came up. In the trade with the Chicago Bears, Miami receives Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick, pending a physical.
Miami Dolphins Place Armstead on Injured Reserve | MiamiDolphins.com
The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve. Armstead was signed by Miami as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 24, 2022. He's started 15 games for Miami and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career following the 2022 season.
Film Preview: The Miami Dolphins Need to Get Back on Track Against Reeling Giants Squad | The Phinsider
This 1-3 Giants team will be desperate for a win. The Dolphins will need to come out fast and take care of business.
Players to Watch: Kayvon Thibodeaux looks to continue sack streak | Giants.com
The Dolphins enter this matchup with the No. 25 pass defense as they are allowing an average of 251.0 yards per game. Heading into Week 4, Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou had allowed the third-most yards in coverage (132) among slot cornerbacks in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats.
Around the league
Ron Rivera says no staff changes are coming over long weekend | NFL.com
Commanders limited owner Magic Johnson rips team for loss vs. Bears: ‘Played with no intensity or fire’ | CBSSports.com
Commanders’ biggest strength has become biggest weakness: ‘Not a good defense right now’ | FOX Sports
Eagles' Jalen Carter already playing like one of NFL's best interior defenders | PFF
Why is Dallas Goedert struggling? | Bleeding Green Nation
Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles | NFL.com
Odell Beckham Jr. is expecting to play on Sunday | Pro Football Talk
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens | NFL.com
Travis Kelce responds to "Mr. Pfizer" label from Aaron Rodgers | Pro Football Talk
Patriots’ QB Mac Jones, OC Bill O’Brien working through growing pains | ESPN.com
Jets want ‘revenge’ for Nathaniel Hackett during homecoming vs. Broncos | CBSSports.com
Tyreek Hill says refs saved Chiefs during Jets matchup, just like in Super Bowl vs. Eagles | CBSSports.com
Kyler Murray's future: Could Cardinals trade him after return? | ESPN.com
How Trevor Lawrence quietly revived the Jaguars: ‘We can beat whoever lines up across from us’ | The Athletic
Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins retiring after 10 NFL seasons | NFL.com
Dick Butkus, Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Famer, dies at 80 | The Athletic
BBV mailbag
BBV podcast
BBV YouTube
Follow BBV
