Andrew Thomas out vs. Dolphins, Saquon Barkley a maybe

Star left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will miss a fourth consecutive game for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, one of offensive linemen the team ruled out on Friday. Running back Saquon Barkley is a possibility, upgraded to questionable after being doubtful on Monday. Barkley has missed two games with a high ankle sprain.

Head coach Brian Daboll said before Friday’s practice that Barkley had “made progress” in his recovery.

The Giants, scoring a league-worst 11.5 points per game, need all they help they can muster offensively.

Joining Thomas in not being available on the offensive line will be starting center Johnson Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Shane Lemieux (groin). Lemieux might have been in line to start at left guard this week since the usual left guard, Ben Bredeson, will have to play center with Schmitz sidelined.

The Giants likely starting offensive line is:

LT — Josh Ezeudu; LG — Mark Glowinski; C — Bredeson; RG — Marcus McKethan; RT — Evan Neal

McKethan (knee) and Neal (hand/ankle) were both limited in practice Friday, but will play.

The Giants are listing tight end Daniel Beillinger (knee) and linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) as questionable. Bellinger is their only true inline tight end, so his absence could compromise their offensive game plan. McFadden is a starting linebacker, but with the speed of the Miami offense he might cede playing time to Isaiah Simmons this week, anyway.

Giants-Dolphins final injury report

Giants

Out

G Shane Lemieux (groin)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Questionable

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

TE Daniel Bellinger (knee)

LB Micah McFadden (ankle)