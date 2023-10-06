Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley still not sure he will play vs. Dolphins

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Thursday that he is in “a better spot” that he was a week ago in recovering from his high ankle sprain, but isn’t certain he will be able to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Barkley suffered the injury Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals and has missed the last two games.

“Each day it gets better,” Barkley said. “It’s a tough injury.”

Barkley has been more active in practice this week.

“I was able to do more team reps this week than I was the week prior. Keep sticking with it, keep sticking with the plan, trusting the (athletic) trainers, listening to them, and take it day by day,” he said.

“I would love to be out there. I feel like I can help. I feel like I can help us get back on track. I know there’s some people out there that wouldn’t agree with that, but that’s why I believe in my mindset. I’m fighting, I’m trying to do everything I can in my power to get back and be there for my teammates.”

On Evan Neal’s rant

“Never pick a battle with the fans. You’re never going to win that one,” Barkley said. “They’ve been here before us and some of them will be here after us, and that’s just the truth.

“Do I think what he said was wrong? I think he could have used his words differently. But in some cases, he’s right, knowing that you’re getting booed and this. Basically, how I took it outside of the hamburgers and stuff like, he definitely could have chosen his words differently there, but at the end of the day, we’re all we’ve got. We’ve got to do better on the football field, we’ve got to perform better because at the end of the day it’s an entertainment business and we’ve got to put a product out there for fans to be happy about. But when they’re booing and everyone in the media is saying this and saying this about you, it’s like, we’re all we got. That’s the reality of it.”