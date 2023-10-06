SB Nation Reacts, Week 5 results: Giants fans ready to move on from Saquon Barkley

Last week we said that the New York Giants were facing a “must win” game to save their season.

They didn’t win that game, and will now go on the road to face the high-powered Miami Dolphins while carrying a 1-3 record. There is a real possibility that the Giants will have a 1-5 record when they face the Washington Commanders in Week 7, and a 1-7 record when the trade deadline arrives on Oct. 31st.

With that in mind, SB Nation Reacts asked Giants fans if they would trade Saquon Barkley at the deadline if they are out of the playoff picture. And 78 percent of respondents voted to trade (or at least try to trade) Barkley.

Barkley remains one of the most explosive offensive players in the NFL, with the ability to be a home run threat out of the backfield or as a receiver. However, he has also struggled to stay healthy and has missed significant time in four of the last five years. Right now, as Giants fans are well aware, he is working his way back from a high ankle sprain suffered in the Giants’ 31-point comeback.

Barkley is on a one-year contract after the two sides were unable to agree on a multi-year deal this past offseason. Trading him now would be akin to a baseball team dealing a slugger on an expiring contract in order to reload their farm system.

SB Nation Reacts has also been tracking Giants fans’ confidence in their team. It has (predictably) dropped precipitously after Week 4.

Fan confidence peaked at 79 percent following the team’s come-back win against the Arizona Cardinals, but fell off to 54 percent after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, only 29 percent of Giants fans believe the team is heading in the right direction.