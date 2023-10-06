Giants news, 10/6: Evan Neal, Saquon Barkley, Wink’s wisdom, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Evan Neal apologizes again

“I wasn’t trying to pick a fight with anyone, honestly. That was just a moment of frustration. I kind of said something, although it wasn’t my intent to offend anyone or anyone’s occupation, but that’s how it came across. I own up to that,” he said. “I definitely could have just used a better choice of words for sure, but I mean…Hey, I love the fans that support us and are behind us and want to fight for us and cheer for us. I just apologize to those that I offended.

“I want the fans to know that I’m a human like everyone else. If you ask anyone that’s ever been around me, they always speak highly of me. Nobody’s perfect, including myself. I just want to apologize again for the things that I said yesterday, because I know it’s unacceptable, and I just could have used a better choice of words.”

As Ed Valentine noted last night, the only way Neal can fix it, if he can fix it, is to play the way the Giants expected him to when they drafted him.

Other Giant observations

It’s possible the trio of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard that goes back to 2019 will get a chance to jump start the Giants’ flailing offense Sunday at the Miami Dolphins.

Among the comments is that Daniel Jones’ limitations stand out to coaches.

“It’s very noticeable how little they make him play like an NFL quarterback,” a defensive coach said. “He has the easiest reads and the easiest concepts, and still he does not throw the ball accurately. He doesn’t throw to the correct leverage, doesn’t throw the receivers open, just doesn’t do it. I’m giving you zero opinions. This is all the tape shows.”

During the critique, Brian Daboll flipped away the tablet he was using to show Jones the error of his ways, an obvious display of disgust. Jones did not feel Daboll was showing him up when that tablet started dropping.

“I mean, we were all frustrated,’’ Jones said Wednesday after practice. “Just a costly mistake. I can’t afford to do that. We were all frustrated and that’s part of it.’’

Jones not the only member of the organization feeling the heat from the head coach

"Pressure's my friend. I keep it right here in my back pocket. Pressure don't bother me."



- Thomas McGaughey pic.twitter.com/nxxHa5WT8q — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2023

Darren Waller was on the field for 69 of the 75 snaps on offense in Monday’s 24-3 loss to the Seahawks, and that is a full load for a 31-year-old tight end. But he was only targeted one time in the first half and finished with three receptions for 21 yards.

The other tight end, Daniel Bellinger, played just six snaps before he was forced out with a knee injury. That meant Waller was needed to stay in and block more often than the original game plan called for.

“I think it’s important [he’s a bigger part of offense],” Jones said. “He’s a talented player and poses a big threat for defenses. I have to do a better job of finding him and getting him the ball. I think there are just some opportunities that I have to get him the ball and give him a chance to make plays.”

Josh Ezeudu was back at his locker Wednesday afternoon. This time he was at the Giants’ practice facility in East Rutherford.

Two days earlier, his raw emotions were on display as he sat in front of his locker at MetLife Stadium following his team’s wretched loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Tears flowed freely as he sat in a trance-like state and lamented the 11 sacks Seattle registered on its way to a 24-3 victory.

Your Wink Wisdom of the Week

Wink Martindale says he's been "sleeping like a baby" in preparation for the Dolphins:



"Every two hours I wake up and cry, go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep" pic.twitter.com/SiV4k6Ur12 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2023

A month ago, Giants rookie Tre Hawkins was maybe the best story of training camp.

He was preparing to enter the season as a starting outside cornerback in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s often-used nickel package, after impressing this summer. It was quite a rise for a sixth-round draft pick out of Old Dominion. On Monday night, Hawkins was benched .

Do you cover a player you think is about to break out?

Carroll: Even though I just pointed out Waller, I like to think there’s a chance he gets going with Jones. He just has to, right? Given his lack of production, you could probably acquire him without having to give up much, Another name I’m curious to see develop is Jalin Hyatt. The rookie had an impressive Week 2 showing in Arizona but has been quieter since. We’ll see whether he gets more involved. He’s at least a name to monitor on your waiver wires.

RB Saquon Barkley aims for his 6th in row on road with rush TD & 10th in row on road with 50+ scrimmage yards. Barkley has 217 scrimmage yards (108.5 per game) & 2 rush TDs in 2 career games vs. Miami.

Explaining why the #Giants paid Daniel Jones and why there are so many more problems with this team, aside from Jones, right now, with former NFL executive @JoeBanner13.



The easy thing to do is to blame Jones and yell about his contract.



My full discussion with Joe is here:… pic.twitter.com/IsKyZYmuWw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2023

Right now, Daniel Jones is on track to take more sacks in a single season than any quarterback in NFL history. Between that, highly questionable play-calling and an inability to consistently scheme to open up receivers for him, it's hard to get a proper read on whatever progress the 26-year-old is making.

Jones has looked horrendous regardless of support, though. But the last thing the Giants want is to enter the 2024 offseason with no more clarity on him and his future than they do right now. That will leave them in a blind position when it comes to making moves for the purposes of either support or insurance at the all-important quarterback position.

The Giants go with the long-term upside play with Texas QB Quinn Ewers, who has immense arm talent and is still relatively young.

This week’s opponent

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa called last Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Bills “humbling” in his postgame press conference and added that it was “much needed” for some people in the organization.

Tagovailoa said he felt it was incumbent on him to say something and “lead the way I felt was necessary in being the true character to myself.” He also said he hopes to see his team respond in the right fashion against the Giants this Sunday.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, who lead the NFL with 1,306 pass yards & ranks 2nd with 114.4 rating in 2023, completed 25 of 35 (71.4 pct.) for 282 yards & TD vs. INT with 92.8 rating last week. Tagovailoa is 1 of 2 in NFL (Brock Purdy) with 90+ rating in all 4 games this season. In is last meeting against the Giants, the Alabama product passed for 244 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs with 104.1 rating in last meeting.

Mike McDaniel said after the Bills game that the 2023 third-round pick out of Texas A&M deserved more opportunities moving forward — but did make it loud and clear that it was too early to ‘crown’ anyone.

Miami’s offense will continue to be multifaceted. Still, with how impressive Achane has looked every time he touches the football, you can expect his role to get bigger as the season progresses.

