Will Saquon Barkley play Sunday vs. Dolphins? Giants remain non-committal

Head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal on Thursday as to whether or not star running back Saquon Barkley would play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Barkley has missed two games with a high ankle sprain.

“He did a good job (Wednesday). We’ll see how it is today, how it feels after going a little bit more,” Daboll said. “We’ll see how it goes today.”

Saquon Barkley takes handoffs from Daniel Jones at Giants practice: pic.twitter.com/B9IZ5fjhbs — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2023

Daboll said the full Thursday injury report would be the same as it was on Wednesday. That means left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) continue to be held out of practice. That injury list:

Did not practice

OL Shane Lemieux (groin)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

TE Daniel Bellinger (knee)

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

G Marcus McKethan (knee)

LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

OT Evan Neal (hand/ankle)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)