Bears vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, picks, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders (2-2) host the Chicago Bears (0-4) to start Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. After their first third-quarter drive, the Bears took a 28-7 lead over the hapless Denver Broncos on Sunday. Chicago proceeded to surrender 24 consecutive points to the Broncos, resulting in Chicago’s fourth loss of the season.
Justin Fields, the much-maligned Bears’ quarterback, threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in the game, but Chicago’s first win remains elusive. Washington went toe-to-toe with the defending NFC Champion Eagles in Week 4.
Washington forced overtime after tying the game on a Jahan Dotson touchdown with zero seconds on the clock. However, Riverboat Ron Rivera opted to kick the field goal and go into overtime instead of the two-point conversion, and Washington lost to a field goal after going three-and-out on their first, and only, overtime possession. Perhaps Rivera remembered giving the Giants their first victory in 2020 when he opted for the two-point conversion and failed.
For TNF:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023
-- The #Bears ruled out WR Chase Claypool, S Eddie Jackson, and CB Jaylon Johnson.
-- The #Commanders say WR Curtis Samuel and WR Jahan Dotson will play. Same with CB Christian Holmes.
Here are some of the pertinent injury updates from Wednesday. Chase Claypool, who the Bears traded a top-35 pick for during the middle of last season, seemingly has one foot out the door in Chicago.
How to watch
What: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
When: Thursday, Oct. 5th
Where: FedEx Field, North Englewood, MD
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: Amazon Prime
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker
SiriusXM: Chicago: 158 or 226, Washington: 83 or 225, National: 88
Streaming: NFL +
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Washington (-6 | -108) Bears (+6 | -112) | Moneyline: Washington -265 Chicago+215 | Over/Under: 44.5 (Over -108, Under -112)
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Nick Falato: Follow @nickfalato
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...