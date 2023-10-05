Bears vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, picks, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders (2-2) host the Chicago Bears (0-4) to start Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. After their first third-quarter drive, the Bears took a 28-7 lead over the hapless Denver Broncos on Sunday. Chicago proceeded to surrender 24 consecutive points to the Broncos, resulting in Chicago’s fourth loss of the season.

Justin Fields, the much-maligned Bears’ quarterback, threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in the game, but Chicago’s first win remains elusive. Washington went toe-to-toe with the defending NFC Champion Eagles in Week 4.

Washington forced overtime after tying the game on a Jahan Dotson touchdown with zero seconds on the clock. However, Riverboat Ron Rivera opted to kick the field goal and go into overtime instead of the two-point conversion, and Washington lost to a field goal after going three-and-out on their first, and only, overtime possession. Perhaps Rivera remembered giving the Giants their first victory in 2020 when he opted for the two-point conversion and failed.

For TNF:

-- The #Bears ruled out WR Chase Claypool, S Eddie Jackson, and CB Jaylon Johnson.

-- The #Commanders say WR Curtis Samuel and WR Jahan Dotson will play. Same with CB Christian Holmes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Here are some of the pertinent injury updates from Wednesday. Chase Claypool, who the Bears traded a top-35 pick for during the middle of last season, seemingly has one foot out the door in Chicago.

How to watch

What: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

When: Thursday, Oct. 5th

Where: FedEx Field, North Englewood, MD

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker

SiriusXM: Chicago: 158 or 226, Washington: 83 or 225, National: 88

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Washington (-6 | -108) Bears (+6 | -112) | Moneyline: Washington -265 Chicago+215 | Over/Under: 44.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

