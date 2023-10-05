Giants news, 10/5: Evan Neal, injury report, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Read Ed’s take on Evan Neal’s ill-advised rant calling Giants fans criticizing him “sheep,” among other things.

Other Giant observations

Among the comments that Neal made on Wednesday:

“Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep?” “The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?” “Would it upset you if someone that’s a fan of you is booing you as you’re typing out your articles and as you’re doing your work? Would it piss you off? You’re a human, ain’t you?”

“Everything that he gained last year — and let’s be honest, he was treated like a king in the offseason, and he deserved that — he has given every bit of that back,” Francesa said. “That’s how bad this team has been coached, that’s how bad this team has been led, that’s how bad this team has played in the first four games of the season...I mean, the bottom line is, this team has fallen to such a depth this year. They have now dug a hole that it is scary. They have played in primetime twice and been mortified. I mean, the roads to the turnpike and the Lincoln Tunnel were full with 13 minutes left in the game.”

Orlovsky: Daniel Jones needs to play better

It’s ok for us to expect more. OL wasn’t perfect—but we can’t put these plays on them.



The @Giants gotta get Daniel Jones the “problem solvers back.#nfllive pic.twitter.com/kSwDckK7lK — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 3, 2023

New York Giants: No quarterback has scrambled as much as Daniel Jones, who leads the way with 17.

Trailing 14-3 with 1:14 left in the first half, the Giants faced third-and-11 from their own 24-yard-line desperate to cut their deficit, as Seattle was set to receive the ball to start the second half. The Giants opted for an overly cautious play call, and Jones handed the ball off to Matt Breida for a 4-yard gain before punting to close the half.

But Daboll revealed after the game that they had called for a pass, and Jones misheard and subsequently delivered the wrong play in the huddle to his teammates.

The Giants’ season is on the brink of slipping away one month in. They are tied with the Bengals for the fewest yards per play in the NFL. And their QBs have been pressured an NFL-high 82 times, or 47 percent of pass plays (third-most in the league). Next on the agenda: a trip to Miami and then to Buffalo.

Daniel Jones: All that matters is what we do moving forward

The head coach is pushing all the wrong buttons, digging the Giants a 1-3 hole that could get much deeper with road games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills looming in the next two weeks.

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard has played just 31 snaps since he re-signed with the team this offseason. They have amounted to just two catches for 10 yards. That could all change soon.

"We have a bunch of personnel groups with different receivers in them. You can see there is a lot of different guys out there. Shep has them, too. They weren't called, so I'd anticipate seeing him a little bit more. How many? I don't know what that is, but I'd anticipate seeing him a little bit more."

A quarter way into the season an the Giants defense is still looking for their first turnover

The Giants are the only team to not record a takeaway this season. pic.twitter.com/22hdpw4rFs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 3, 2023

That’s a taller task now, as the Giants had the element of surprise early last season with a new staff. But the smoke and mirrors offense they cobbled together started to get solved by opponents as last season progressed.

Now, it appears that the book is out on the offense. The play-action bootlegs that so frequently set up quarterback Daniel Jones for big runs and easy completions have been blown up. San Francisco’s Nick Bosa nearly dumped Jones for a safety on a bootleg in Week 3 and Seattle’s Mario Edwards got a strip sack after Jones evaded a free rusher on a bootleg on Monday.

The Giants are currently dead last in EPA per play and 28th in Success Rate. For as good as Kafka and head coach Brian Daboll were last year at finding answers for a roster loaded with middling talent, it seems like all of the answers have run out, especially up front.

This offense is cratering fast, and it really feels like Daboll is fed up. He’s out of solutions, and he can only scheme so far. It’s like the old adage, “you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink.” Well, Daboll has led this offense to water before, but he can’t go out there and make the throws, or make the blocks. That’s up to his highly paid QB and multiple high investments on the offensive line, and he’s even on his last nerve there.

Justin Pugh returns to the Giants with his old number

There are many reasons the Giants look like frauds right now. Injuries haven’t helped — especially on the offensive line (and to Saquon Barkley, of course). Tackling has been downright brutal at times. Special teams mistakes might wind up costing coordinator Thomas McGaughey his job.

This week’s opponent

Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards in Week Three and followed that up with eight carries for 101 yards in Week Four. For the season, Achane has 27 carries for 309 yards, a ridiculous average of 11.44 yards per carry.

Miami Dolphins: Of all receivers to run at least 100 routes, Tyreek Hill has the best yards per route run number at 3.92.

Cornerback Nik Needham and guard Robert Jones will return to practice beginning on Wednesday, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. Needham began the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list while Jones was placed on injured reserve. Returning to practice starts a 21-day clock on both of them, with the team having to either move them back to the 53-man active roster or leave them on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Miami is tops in the league, with an offensive average of 8.02 versus the defense giving up 5.72, for a +2.30. The next closest team is San Francisco at +1.83.

The top three teams in terms of average yards per play offensively are Miami, San Francisco and Minnesota. All have quarterbacks who have been considered highly questionable, but all have great supporting casts. You can cover up an average quarterback.

