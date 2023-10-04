Giants vs. Dolphins, 2023 Week 5: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Dolphins, 2023 Week 5: Everything you need to know

The reeling New York Giants (1-3) have a daunting task in Week 5 of the 2023-24 NFL sason. On a short week after Monday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks they travel to Miami Gardens, Fla. to face the 3-1 Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The 1 p.m. ET game will be shown on FOX.

The Dolphins have the No. 1 offense in the league with an average of 37.5 points per game. Two weeks ago, Miami scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins have a league-leading 2,044 total yards of offense, most ever by an NFL team in the first four games of a season.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a 90+ quarterback rating in all four games this season. Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers is the only other quarterback to have done so.

The Giants are last in the league in points scored, averaging just 11.5 per game. They are giving up 30.5 per game, 30th in the league. The Giants -76 point differential is worst in the league.

The Dolphins are, predictably, heavy favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants might get star running back Saquon Barkley back against the Dolphins. He has missed two games with a high ankle sprain.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) could, however, be headed for a fourth straight missed game. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Stay with Big Blue View as we give you all of the pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage you will need this week.