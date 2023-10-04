Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz not practicing for Giants

Star left tackle Andrew Thomas could be headed toward missing a fourth straight game for the New York Giants. Thomas, dealing with a hamstring injury, did not practice Wednesday as the Giants began preparing to face the Miami Dolphins.

Thomas’ absence was only part of the bad news for the beleaguered Giants’ offensive line.

Starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and backup guard Shane Lemieux (groin), who might otherwise be in line to start if Schmitz can’t play, also did not practice.

Head coach Brian Daboll said newly-signed veteran guard Justin Pugh, who is coming off a torn ACL and was signed to the practice squad, would work with trainers on Wednesday to assess his physical condition.

The only healthy offensive linemen on the 53-man roster who practiced Wednesday were:

Josh Ezeudu

Mark Glowinski

Ben Bredeson

Marcus McKethan

Evan Neal

Matt Peart

“Got to go out there and coach the guys that are out there and do a good job with that, then get them ready to play,” Daboll said.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger, who left Monday’s game with a knee injury, was expected to be a limited practice participant. Bellinger’s absence compromises the Giants’ offense because neither Darren Waller nor Lawrence Cager are players who should be trying to handle inline blocking responsibilities.

Evan, Marcus, Azeez Ojulari, , Wan’Dale Robinson and Gary Brightwell were also limited during Wednesday’s practice.