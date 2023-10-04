NFL power rankings, Week 5: Giants firmly entrenched near the bottom

In this week’s power rankings roundup, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports asks of the New York Giants: “This was a playoff team last season?”

That question seems to be a recurring theme as the Giants continue to fall in our collected power rankings each week. New York’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night cemented their status as one of the worst teams in the NFL right now, and they’re being ranked below teams like the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

Wins won’t be easy to come by with upcoming games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Perhaps the offense can regain its form once Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas return from injury. But until then, here’s a brief roundup of Giants analysis to commiserate over:

Aggregate ranking: 27

Last week: 26

NFL.com (30)

Throwing the ball has become laborious. Handing it off without Saquon Barkley doesn’t do much. So the Giants’ offense has become overly reliant on Daniel Jones making something happen with his legs. He laid everything out there as the Giants clung to hope against the Seahawks, driving to the Seattle 5-yard line while down 14-3. That’s when Jones threw a back-breaking pick-six, followed by apparent tension between Jones and Brian Daboll on the sideline. The hell-on-wheels defense did all it could to hold the Seahawks down, minus a few busted plays. But Jones was sacked 10 times and fumbled twice, and it’s hard to imagine the other units compensating for that. This offense is just in dire shape right now.

CBS Sports (25)

They are an offensive mess right now. The line is awful and Daniel Jones can’t get anything going. This was a playoff team last season?

ESPN (26)

Defensive efficiency: 21.5 (31st) Biggest issue on defense: Pressuring the QB Wink Martindale’s defense is built on applying pressure, but the Giants haven’t done it consistently enough early in the season. The Giants have just four sacks in the first four games. That’s not the recipe for success for a defense whose strength is supposed to be up front with Dexter Lawrence II, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux leading the way.

Sportsnaut (29)

Regression has come for the New York Giants. While we might not’ve agreed with the decision to extend Daniel Jones with that lucrative contract, he stands no chance of performing behind this offensive line and with these wide receivers. Jones was sacked 10 times in a 24-3 loss to the Seahawks in Week 4. With games coming up against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on the road, things are going to start spiraling.

Yahoo Sports (28)

Saquon Barkley doesn’t fix anything. Also, giving them three prime time games in the first four weeks...not such a great idea.

Sporting News (25)

Daniel Jones seems headed to more of a roller coaster season as tough defenses are still difficult for him, especially with still limited receivers and now no Andrew Thomas or Saquon Barkley. With the Eagles and Cowboys playing so well again, there’s little margin for error left.

Pro Football Network (28)

The New York Football Giants have struggled so far in 2023. Their offensive line has been a disaster to this point, and they are unable to effectively rush the passer outside of one player on the defensive interior. In addition, they’re forced to start two rookie cornerbacks in a Wink Martindale defense. Daniel Jones is not playing well, but few quarterbacks would survive in the environment he’s found himself in. It was a miracle he survived a season ago, but the offensive structure around him has disintegrated.

Sports Illustrated (25)

Top to bottom an embarrassing performance by the Giants, who began the night with some momentum via their pass rush and completely squandered the early success. This offense cannot operate behind this line anymore. It’s starting to be deleterious to the quarterback’s health. While some of these highlight plays against the Giants came when the game was clearly over and the team had already quit, it’s going to be a difficult film session to recover from, especially given how the season began against Dallas.

Pro Football Talk (28)