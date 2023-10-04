Poll: Should the Giants trade Saquon Barkley if losses continue?

‘SB Nation Reacts’ has a stark question for New York Giants fans following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football:

Should the Giants look to move Saquon Barkley for draft capital at the trade deadline?

The Giants’ season is in jeopardy at 1-3 heading into consecutive road games against two of the NFL’s top teams in the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. They also have games against the Washington Commanders and New York Jets between their road trip and the October 31st trade deadline.

And, as always, we want to know how Giants fans are feeling about their team. The mood in the comments section has certainly soured over the last couple weeks, but do you still have confidence that the Giants are heading in the right direction?

