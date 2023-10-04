Giants news, 10/4: Giants 11-point underdog, Daboll, PFF grades, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll on Tuesday rejected the idea that he was showing up quarterback Daniel Jones by flipping a tablet away in apparent disgust over discussing a 97-yard pick-six thrown by Jones Monday night in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’m not doing that,” Daboll said. “I’m just coaching. So, I’m coaching Daniel when he comes off the field. Again, the tablet thing, I’d have to go back and see it. But again, I remember exactly what it is. We were talking about a particular play, and I just tossed it off to the side.”

The last time a quarterback got sacked 10 times in a game was in 2018, when Matthew Stafford was taken down 10 times. The NFL record is 12 sacks in a game, a record shared by Donovan McNabb, Warren Moon and Bert Jones.

Sacks have been a major problem for Jones this season. He’s been sacked on 14.4 percent of his dropbacks, by far the worst rate of his career. With 22 sacks through four games, he’s on pace to get sacked a whopping 94 times in a 17-game season, which would be an NFL record — if Jones could last 17 games while getting sacked that often.

Daboll: I am not satisfied with anything right now

Brian Daboll asked about his satisfaction level with the O-Line Coach & how Daniel Jones can handle pressure pic.twitter.com/cBOGUDOUpR — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 3, 2023

This team isn’t a mess — it’s broken. If they can’t find a way to pull out at least one of their next two against Miami or Buffalo, this season will feel over well before Thanksgiving. Just three teams in NFL history have ever made the playoffs after starting 1-5. Nothing the Giants have done the first month of the season indicates they’d be the fourth.

“It can definitely go sideways,” safety Xavier McKinney said of the Giants’ start. “I’ve been a part of a team where it has gone sideways. I do understand this league is tough and you have to be able to respond quickly or it can go south....At the end of the day, we have to play better.”

And then, the Giants came out and committed six penalties on special teams — is that some sort of record? — and muffed a punt, which is a sign of unraveling, rather than any trace of buttoning up.

So scratch the notion that this coaching staff would excel, given all the extra time, to right the wrongs and cure the ills.

"I don't ever take the field expecting to put a performance like that on display, on any team that I've ever been on," Giants tight end Darren Waller said. "I approach the field with the mindset of going out there and trying to dominate. Offensive is just not good enough in all facets, and I don't even have anything to say, it's just not good enough. I don't know, man. I really don't. I see the talent. I see the guys that we got. I see the type of vision we were able to have coming from the spring and the excitement we had on offense, and I just don't know. I don't have a lot of words right now, I'm sorry."

The Giants have now been out-scored 64-3 in their two home games this season. They’ve committed six turnovers and allowed 18 sacks in those two games. For the season, the Giants have been out-scored 122-46. Their -76 point differential is the worst in the league by 14 points.

The Giants have clung to the fact that the core of the team that won a playoff game last season is still intact. But the reality is this group has been trending in the wrong direction since their magical 7-2 start to last season. The Giants are 4-9-1 in their past 14 games. They’ve been out-scored 382-259 during that stretch.

The Giants never practiced the Tush Push play live. Brian Daboll admitted on Tuesday that the Giants only have walked through the short yardage play that the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have made famous.

The Giants changed the personnel from their previous successful Tush Pushes, and they never practiced the play live.

Pick No. 24: New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks Week 4 Grade: 61.0

The Giants tasked Banks with shadowing D.K. Metcalf, and he held up relatively well, all things considered. Metcalf managed 34 receiving yards and a touchdown against the rookie, who seemed to have good coverage on the score but was fooled by Metcalf’s late hands. Banks added two stops in run defense.

Jay Gruden says the New York Giants don't have reasons to be hopeful outside of a Saquon Barkley return. He is sad for Daniel Jones and says the team is truly hard to watch right now.

“I’m not blaming the New York Giants,” he said. “I’m blaming the National Football League. Why the hell are they on national television? ... We need to talk to the league office’s schedule makers. Why are they on national television? They’re bad.”

The Dolphins offensive line has played solid football this year, but they struggled against a relentless pass rush from the Bills - a pass rush that often was coming with just four players, freeing up the rest of the defense to cover Miami’s receivers. The defensive linemen were disciplined, and they were determined to either get to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or to muddy his passing lanes. Tagovailoa has multiple passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, tipped off target, or thrown inaccurately as he tried to avoid linemen.

Achane is RB1: De'Von Achane was the Dolphins’ highest-graded player in the game at 80.6 overall. He made the most of his eight carries, racking up 101 yards, 72 yards after contact, two touchdowns and five forced missed tackles en route to a 90.0 PFF rushing grade.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel totaled five tackles (four solo), 2.0 sacks and three tackles for loss on Sunday. He became the first Dolphins player to record 2+ sacks in a game since linebacker Melvin Ingram did so on Sept. 25, 2022, against Buffalo. Van Ginkel currently leads the team with 3.0 sacks this year.

Miami Dolphins: C. Miami started the day off hot, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions. The only problem was the Dolphins were also letting the Bills score at will as well. Midway through the second quarter, the Dolphins started to feel the screws tightening from the Bills defense and started to stall out. Miami's secondary had no answer for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, who connected for three touchdowns on the day.

