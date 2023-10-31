Giants sign QB Tommy DeVito to their active roster; Matt Barkley added to practice squad

The New York Giants reportedly signed quarterback Tommy DeVito to their active roster on Tuesday. The local product - and undrafted rookie free agent - played most of Sunday’s 13-10 overtime loss against the New York Jets.

DeVito only threw seven passes, completing two for -1 yards, while also taking two sacks. He also had four rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown. The Giants were very conservative with their game plan, which prompted the media to ask questions about Brian Daboll’s faith in DeVito.

The Giants opened an active roster spot yesterday when they “cut” WR/PR Gunner Olszewski. That move was roster gymnastics to open up a spot for DeVito on the active roster, for DeVito was out of practice squad elevations. Olszewski was re-signed to the practice squad on Tuesday should be elevated for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. The Giants released offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas from the practice squad to make room for Olszewski.

DeVito will back up Daniel Jones against the Raiders. The Giants have not given a timeline for the return of backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a rib injury against the Jets.

The Giants also signed veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, who played for head coach Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills, to the practice squad. Barkley, 33, entered the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles’ fourth-round draft choice in 2013 and has since spent time with Arizona (twice), Chicago, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Buffalo (twice), Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta. He has played only for the Eagles, Bears and Bills.