Giants’ QB Daniel Jones ‘ready to go,’ clarifies timeline for when, how he was cleared

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones confirmed during his appearance on Tuesday’s ‘Up & Adams Show’ with Kay Adams that he has been cleared and expects to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Feeling better. Cleared. Ready to go and go through the week and get ready to play on Sunday,” Jones said.

With backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor having suffered a rib injury Sunday against the New York Jets and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito at quarterback for most of that game, the Giants had no passing offense to speak of.

Jones did try to clarify the timeline of when he was cleared.

“Met with the doctors during the week and didn’t pass the tests at that point. I was closer, but still hadn’t passed the tests,” he said. “Then all the doctors come to the game, so met with them at the game and got cleared for this week.

“I went through the tests throughout the week and couldn’t pass, so they didn’t feel good about clearing me last week, but on Sunday met with them again and they felt good about clearing me for this week.”