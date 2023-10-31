Giants news, 10/31: Trade deadline, Leonard Williams, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport. The return is a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick with the Giants reportedly picking up a significant portion of his salary.

This is the latest trend at the NFL deadline, and it’s smart for rebuilding teams to pay extra cash to effectively “buy” better draft capital, with the value of cash savings very important to acquiring teams on tighter budgets as they push to contend. Williams was likely not in New York’s long-term plans, and fellow interior defender Dexter Lawrence is coming off a remarkable 15-pressure outing with a 95.0 overall grade, so the unit already has a superstar signed to a long-term deal.

That doesn't mean sell everything or give away their best players for nothing. And obviously some players — like defensive Dexter Lawrence and left tackle Andrew Thomas — are virtually impossible to trade. But the Giants are a team building for a relatively distant future and they need to be open to any deal that comes their way. There should be no one on their roster who is considered completely untouchable. That includes running back Saquon Barkley, whom they promised not to trade.

Saquon Barkley has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance against the Jets.

Barkley topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time this season, finishing the game with 128 yards on a career-high 36 rush attempts. It was Barkley's highest yardage total since Week 10 of the 2022 campaign, when he set a then personal-record of 35 carries for 152 yards against the Texans and was also nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux finally had the game we were waiting to see,” Sal said. “I’ll admit, I was dead wrong calling him a bust. I was dead wrong. It was premature.” Both BT and Sal stood by the critiques they had of Thibodeaux during their heated conversation with Carl Banks last week, with BT stating “We weren’t wrong,. We might have undersold it a little bit, but that is the first time he has looked like that…that player was a game wrecker. He was a beast.”

Sunday’s performance resembled the darkest days of the Joe Judge era. Judge, who was fired after two seasons, bottomed out when he coached ultra-conservatively with his third-string quarterback at the end of the 2021 season. A similar scene unfolded Sunday, as the team was without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who is sidelined with a neck injury like he was in Judge’s final season. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor was knocked out of Sunday’s game midway through the second quarter with a rib cage injury that required a hospital visit for further evaluation.

Head coach Brian Daboll stands by his decision to go for the field goal

Now that he has time to look back on it, Brian Daboll was asked if there is anything that he looks back on and is unsure about from yesterday's game:



"Going for the field goal, I'm secure with what we did" pic.twitter.com/Hqog3U0OUq — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 30, 2023

Umpire Bryan Neale swooped in, slipping between the left guard and left tackle and touching the ball before it was snapped. Neale didn’t spot the ball; the Jets did. Neale simply touched it, allowing it to be snapped. It looked strange. It seemed off. It appeared that the umpire abandoned his duty to spot the ball, making a perfunctory tap and allowing it to be snapped. Many have complained about the perception that the Jets got a gift. But here’s the reality. That’s the approach, and the league is fine with it.

Daniel Jones may return to start in Week 9, but Tyrod Taylor is still in the hospital and it doesn't seem like the Giants will trust Tommy Devito again. Among the quarterbacks available are Carson Wentz, Colt McCoy, Matt Barkley, Ian Book, Matt Ryan, and Joe Flacco.

One good thing came out of that miserable Jets vs. Giants game yesterday... the best rant from Mike Francesa in recent memory.



Here's Big Mike on his podcast, yelling about QB Tommy DeVito and the #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/WO0oVFl9WD — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 30, 2023

This week’s opponent

Now that Michael Mayer has taken over as the starting tight end in Las Vegas, Austin Hooper’s role on the team has diminished. Hooper participated in less than 35 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during Weeks 6 and 7, and he’s never drawn more than two targets nor logged over 20 receiving yards in a single game this season. In other words, the Raiders probably wouldn’t miss him much if he wasn’t on the roster anymore.

Estimated compensation: Conditional 7th-round pick

