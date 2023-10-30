Raiders at Lions: How to watch, start time, live stream, radio broadcast and more

The New York Giants already received some big Week 9 news on Monday with the expected return of quarterback Daniel Jones. Monday night, they’ll get a better look at their upcoming opponent.

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to avoid the start of another losing streak when they take on the Detroit Lions. The Raiders are coming off a demoralizing 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears, who had only won a single game before beating Las Vegas. It was only the second Raiders game this year that was decided by more than one score, as most of their games have come down to the wire.

The Lions have their tail between their legs as well. They were destroyed 38-6 by the Baltimore Ravens last week in what was Detroit’s first loss in regulation this year. Before that, Detroit had scored at least 20 points in every game and was ranked fourth in the NFL in points per game.

With a loss, the Lions would suddenly be in a close race with the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North. Minnesota began the season 0-3 but is on a three-game win streak. In the AFC West, it’s unlikely anyone will overtake the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Raiders could keep their Wild Card hopes alive by improving to .500 before facing a struggling Giants team.

Use this as your open thread to discuss all the action and your first impressions of the Giants’ upcoming opponent.

How to watch

What: Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Detroit Lions (5-2)

When: Monday, Oct. 30

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Mike Golic

SiriusXM: Detroit: 83 or 224, Las Vegas: 81 or 226; National: 88

Streaming: NFL+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Lions -7

Referee: Clete Blakeman

