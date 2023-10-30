Injury news: Tyrod Taylor released from the hospital

The New York Giants announced Monday afternoon that quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been discharged from the Hackensack University Medical Center.

Taylor was taken to the medical center Sunday afternoon after suffering a painful rib injury while scrambling during the Giants’ 13-10 loss to the New York Jets. We don’t have an update on Taylor’s condition or the nature of his rib injury as of this writing. We only know that he was kept overnight and through the morning for observation. Taylor had previously suffered fractured ribs (and a punctured lung) back in 2020 when playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants did get some good news on the injury front with the return of Daniel Jones. Their starting quarterback was cleared for contact the morning of the Giants’ 13-10 loss to the New York Jets and could (or should) be their starter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We’ll update with more on Taylor’s status — and the rest of the news on what’s becoming a busy Monday afternoon — as we get it.