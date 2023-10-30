NFL trade deadline: Giants could deal a couple of veteran players

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The 2-6 New York Giants are certain to field some offers, if not actively try to move a veteran player or two. With only $508,000 in cap space, the Giants likely have no choice but to move at least one veteran contract to create room to get through the season. So, let’s look at what might and might not happen for the Giants by Tuesday evening.

Most likely to go

DT Leonard Williams

The Giants are trading Williams to the Seattle Seahawks!

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Like Williams, the 28-year-old Jackson is in the final year of his contract. The Giants would save more than $6 million against the cap by moving on from Jackson, who has an $11 million 2023 base salary.

Jackson is a good player who has not had a particularly good season. Still, plenty of contending teams could use an additional veteran cornerback.

The Giants are already playing 22-year-old cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott full time. Considering where they are, and the likelihood they won’t pay Jackson big money since Banks is now clearly their No. 1 cornerback, it might make sense to save the cap space and get what they can for Jackson now. It would also clear playing time for rookie Tre Hawkins III.

WR Parris Campbell

Over the Cap says the Giants could save $2.1 million in cap space if they move on from Campbell. Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, he clearly has no role in the offense with Wan’Dale Robinson healthy and Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins in front of him.

If the Giants can move him, I don’t know why they wouldn’t. The return, while worth it for the cap relief, isn’t likely to be more than a conditional seventh-round pick.

Other names to consider

I doubt they would move on from wide receiver Darius Slayton, safety Xavier McKinney or even much-maligned second-year offensive tackle Evan Neal. I suppose, though, that anything is posible.

Slayton and McKinney might draw decent returns, but it’s hard to see the Giants — in need of more talent — jettisoning players like that. As for Neal, Tyre Phillips’ so-so play on Sunday against the New York Jets is a reminder the Giants don’t have an easy way to replace Neal at right tackle. Maybe his future is at guard, but I don’t see the Giants giving up on the 2023 No. 7 overall pick.

What’s not happening

Running back Saquon Barkley is not going anywhere.