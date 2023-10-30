Giants’ QB Daniel Jones cleared for contact, per reports

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact, per multiple reports.

First reported by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Jones was apparently cleared by doctors prior to Sunday's 13-10 loss to the New York Jets. His return comes at an incredibly fortuitous time, as backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a painful rib injury during the loss to the Jets that saw him taken to a local hospital. Had Jones not been cleared, that would have meant UDFA rookie Tommy DeVito would have been in line to make his first start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones returns after missing the last three games with a disc injury suffered during the Giants 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Reports Sunday morning indicated that it would be at least another week before Jones would be cleared for contact, so today's news came earlier than expected.

With the Taylor injury, the Giants may still need to sign a third quarterback.