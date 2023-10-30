Giants news, 10/30: Giants drop heartbreaker to Jets, Tyrod Taylor, Graham Gano, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants fell to the New York Jets, 13-10 in overtime Sunday, Big Blue losing a game they looked to have control of late in the fourth quarter

Greg Zuerlein of the Jets kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime for the winning points after hitting a 35-yard field goal with one second left at the end of regulation to tie the game.

After stunningly missing two field goals, including one with :28 left, Giants’ placekicker Graham Gano wasn’t making any excuses.

"It sucks letting everybody down. You can put it straight on me. There's nobody else, honestly."



- Graham Gano pic.twitter.com/XJ7XLdBYCq — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 29, 2023

Injuries continue to mount for the Giants as the team lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Darren Waller during the game.

The Giants fall to 2-6 and will travel most of the way across the country to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Dexter Lawrence on fourth-and-1 decision

Dexter Lawrence asked if he would like to see his coach go for that 4th & 1 to end the game:



“I thought we would. But we got one of the better kickers in the league, so I’ll trust that and take that choice, too.” #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 29, 2023

The Giants had an incredible and bizarre victory in their grasp and with it, their season would be resuscitated. It was all there for them, riding Saquon Barkley and a powerhouse defense and on the precipice of a 10-7 triumph that had to be seen to be believed.

Instead, the Giants are on the precipice of a lost season, with a devastating late collapse now on their résumé. They turned sure success into abject failure in a 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets at rain-soaked MetLife Stadium.

Tommy DeVito says he "blacked out" after his first NFL touchdown:



"Would've felt a little sweeter with a victory in the end." pic.twitter.com/3C1t5AqiVa — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 29, 2023

Jamie Gillan of the Giants and Thomas Morstead of the Jets combined for 24 punts on a rainy afternoon in East Rutherford in a game eventually won by the Jets in overtime, 13-10. It turned out to be the most combined punts in an NFL game in 20 years, according to the CBS telecast.

Morstead's 11 punts averaged 48.1 yards, while Gillan's 13 punts averaged 42.2 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley aren’t getting moved by their teams. Both teams have told that to interested parties.

Saquon Barkley looked at the big picture

"We're still in the fight. Everything we want out there is still there."



Saquon Barkley talks about his message to his teammates after a loss like this: pic.twitter.com/PaNEW6mfKZ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 29, 2023

Jets linebacker Sam Eguavoen accidentally walked into the Giants’ locker room before Sunday’s rivalry game. But he had a good excuse.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels opened the floor to his players on Thursday, allowing everyone to voice their frustrations. Nothing was off limits as players could discuss personnel, team culture and yes, coaching as well. Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs were a few of the players who reportedly spoke up, but players from all over the roster took McDaniels up on this opportunity. The Raiders players reportedly considered the meeting to be positive, even cathartic.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feared to have suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers | NFL.com

Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury leaves his status uncertain | Pro Football Talk

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett, Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out | ESPN.com

Report: Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee for weeks | Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles improve to 7-1 with 38-31 win over Commanders | Pro Football Talk

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey scores in record-tying 17th straight game | NFL.com

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill over halfway to 2K-yard goal in 8 games | ESPN.com

Arthur Smith: We didn't pull Desmond Ridder for performance reasons | Pro Football Talk

Bryce Young outduels C.J. Stroud as Panthers get first win | ESPN.com

Cowboys' blowout win over Rams ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history | CBSSports.com

NFL likely won’t be safe harbor for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh from potential NCAA discipline | NFL.com

YouTube TV lagging, ruining Sunday Ticket viewing for NFL fans | The Athletic

