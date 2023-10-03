Roster news: Giants sign OL Justin Pugh to practice squad

The New York Giants are signing veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh to their practice squad, per a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Giants worked Pugh out while they were in Arizona between Weeks 2 and 3.

Pugh is a familiar face for the Giants, who drafted him out of Syracuse with the 19th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Pugh played with the Giants until 2017, then joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

The former, and once again, Giant should provide good depth for a banged up Giants offensive line. Pugh has always been is a versatile, athletic, and technically sound offensive lineman who can line up at multiple positions along the offensive front. He played offensive tackle at Syracuse, and displaced long-time Giant David Diehl for the right tackle job as a rookie. But while Pugh was a capable tackle, he was at his best as a guard in the NFL.

Pugh has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but has been a consistent contributor when he has been healthy. Pugh will likely need some time on the practice squad while he learns the Giants’ offense. It remains to be seen whether Pugh is a starter at this point in his career, but he could still provide them with some sorely needed depth as well as a veteran presence in the locker room.