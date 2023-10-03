Giants-Dolphins opening odds: The spread keeps getting worse

The New York Giants just suffered yet another blowout loss, this one coming against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Now, they’ve sunk to a new low in the eyes of sportsbooks.

The Giants opened as 10.5-point underdogs n the road vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, with +400 odds on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Both of those numbers are the worst odds the Giants have been given to open a week so far this season. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

The line isn’t exactly surprising. The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having scored 70 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. They likely could have broken an all-time record by kicking a field goal and scoring 73 points, but they opted to take a knee instead.

Miami is coming off a 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but they still lead the league with 37.5 points per game. The Giants’ defense ranks 30th in the NFL with 30.5 points allowed per game: a potential recipe for disaster.

The Dolphins are averaging 2.5 sacks per game, which is right around league average. That’s notable because the Giants just allowed 11 sacks to the Seahawks, who had been notching just 1.7 sacks per game beforehand. To have any success against Miami, the Giants will need to prevent an unremarkable defensive line from once again appearing unstoppable.

The Giants have not covered the spread in any of their four games this year. They’ll get a shot to change the narrative of their season on Sunday at 1 p.m.