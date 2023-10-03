49ers defender mocks Daniel Jones following Seattle blowout

It probably isn’t accurate to say “Let the Daniel Jones slander begin,” since it never really stopped even when the New York Giants’ quarterback was beginning to silence his doubters last season. So, let the Daniel Jones slander continue.

Following the Giants’ disastrous 24-3 loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead couldn’t resist taking a cheap shot at Jones on social media.

Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you… why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving ? — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 3, 2023

Armstead, a nine-year veteran, helped the 49ers hold the Giants to just 12 points in their Week 3 matchup. Jones threw for just 137 yards and no touchdowns in that game, and was sacked twice. Multiple 49ers players mocked Jones and his $40 million contract afterwards.

On Monday night, Jones was playing behind a dumbfoundingly bad offensive line that allowed the Seahawks to record 11 sacks. Still, Jones did little to accommodate for the situation. He threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 97 yards for a touchdown and killed any chance of a Giants comeback.

Jones has now thrown six interceptions through four games. He threw just five last season.

The Giants’ best offensive lineman, Andrew Thomas, was inactive Monday. Shane Lemieux and John Michael Schmitz were also injured during the game. We’ll see if Jones can prove Armstead wrong against the Miami Dolphins next week.