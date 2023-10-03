Giants-Seahawks: 5 plays that led to the loss

The New York Giants lost their third game of the season Monday as their record dropped to 1-3 after a 24-3 home beatdown by the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants had 11 days to prepare for this contest after losing 30-12 to the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Aspects of the team still looked unprepared, undisciplined, and overwhelmed.

New York’s offensive line surrendered 11 sacks, as quarterback Daniel Jones often frantically tried to escape the pocket. Star tight end Darren Waller received one target until near the end of the game when he caught two more balls. The special teams continued to be a problem with an Eric Gray muffed punt and several penalties, among other undisciplined things.

The state of the team is bleak. This team is night and day different from the 2022 team that won a playoff game. They have a quick turnaround, as they travel to Miami to play the Dolphins - the highest-scoring team in the league, who also leads the league in rushing. But, before that, here are the five plays, or sequence of plays, that led to the Giants' loss in Week 4.

Play 1: Pick six

Eli Manning was speechless after Daniel Jones brutal pick six…



"Oh no…. Oh no."

pic.twitter.com/qQL7OlGxpL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 3, 2023

The Giants entered halftime down 14-3, and the Seattle Seahawks begged them to get back into the game early in the third quarter. With hope adrift, the Giants’ defense forced a turnover on downs to start the half before the Giants’ offense went three-and-out, including two sacks. But Jason Myers missed a 53-yard field goal, which gave the Giants good field position.

New York led an 11-play, 52-yard drive that included third- and fourth-down conversions before the Giants ran a familiar double-7 CHINA concept with pivots from the No. 1 and No. 2 in the red zone. Jones stared down his first read, and rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) intercepted the pass and took it home with him. This was the dagger that ended any hope of a comeback.

Play(s) 2: Strip-sack sequence

Jordyn Brooks : 10 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 sacks & a fumble recovery

Mario Edwards Jr : 3 tackles, sack, pass batted down, 2 QB hits & a forced fumble pic.twitter.com/VfEvd3ie72 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 3, 2023

Here’s a different angle of Jones’ end of first-quarter fumble with the score tied at zero. This set up Geno Smith’s 6-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf, which I’ll include below:

GENO SMITH. DK METCALF.



SEAHAWKS TOUCHDOWN.



WHAT A PLAY. pic.twitter.com/knERoMKwwd — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) October 3, 2023

Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) narrowly missed the sack before Geno Smith (7) escaped the pocket to find Metcalf (14), who presented his hands late to fool rookie cornerback Deonte Banks (25). This was the first score of the game for either team.

Play(s) 3: Sack city

I could include the strip sack above, but this deserves its own section. The Giants surrendered 11 sacks to a Seattle Seahawks team that had just five through three games. They tied a team record.

The @Seahawks defense SHOWED OUT tonight



11 sacks

2 INTs (including a pick-6)

3 points allowed

4 different players with multiple sacks pic.twitter.com/LogcRdu91D — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks' defense - a defense that ranked in the bottom fourth of the league in scoring and passing yards allowed - embarrassed the Giants.

Play 4: Weak Tush-Push game

The 4th and 1 play that the Seahawks defense stops and the Giants turn the ball over on downs.

Everyone is attempting to copy Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who are wildly efficient in short-yardage situations with their dominating execution of the tush-push. The Giants, however, weren’t as effective with their efforts.

New York was in field goal range after their solid 11-play, 48-yard drive. Head coach Brian Daboll opted for the tush-push, and it didn’t work. I don’t mind the aggressive nature, but a tush-push with this offensive line isn’t ideal. The Giants would go on to score only three points in the game.

Play 5: Second interception

The game was about lost at this point with 8:39 left, down 21-3. If there were any chance of a comeback, the scoring would have to be quick, but this pick sealed the deal:

Daniel Jones throws his second interception of the game, this one to Quandre Diggs



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/GNywwD5vUF — Ensign Gridiron (@EnsignGridiron) October 3, 2023

Jones was waiting for Parris Campbell (0) to clear the MIKE linebacker on the dig route. It took Campbell longer than expected. Jones double-clutched the football and waited; it’s hard to wait for routes to come open with that offensive line in front of him. Jones was hit and the ball popped up in the air to Quandre Diggs to effectively end the game.