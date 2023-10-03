Giants news, 10/3: Giants fall to Seattle, Jones sacked 10 times, JMS injured, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants-Seahawks final score: Giants blown out, 24-3
From a playoff team in 2022, the New York Giants have gone to what many expected from them in 2022 — a bottom-feeder. Against a Seattle Seahawks team beset by injuries on both sides of the ball, the Giants not only laid an egg by a final score of 24-3 but looked utterly unfit to be on the same football field as their opponent.
This was a full-team stinker for the Giants, spanning all three phases of the game. Giants fans are jumping from one coach to another to blame, but it was a collective effort. Each offensive or defensive series and each special teams play led to new lows.
Coach Brian Daboll after the game
Brian Daboll was asked his concern about the Giants being blown out in three of their first four games:— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 3, 2023
"I know the scores. I got you. Not good. A lot of work that needs to be done." pic.twitter.com/kNmVIsxBpn
With two more starting offensive linemen out plus their lone blocking tight end, the Giants’ blocking could not be any shakier. Daniel Jones sustained 10 sacks, including a strip sack that led to the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game, as well as a pick 6 that sealed the game for Seattle.
Jones shouldered the blame for the loss:
"Obviously, I didn't play well enough. It was unacceptable and I let the team down."— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 3, 2023
- Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/1LwkfBkrp2
Other Giant observations
Giants' Tyrod Taylor eagerly awaiting his Geno Smith moment | New York Post
“Hats off to Geno,” Taylor said last week. “I’m definitely happy for what he’s been able to accomplish and the obstacles he’s been able to overcome to make the best of his situation. As a backup quarterback, you prepare for those moments, and if they come then it’s your time to show what you can do. I’m confident that if the opportunity presents itself for me, I can do the same.”
As pressure mounts for the Giants, Daniel Jones remains 'steady' | ESPN.com
Jones generally doesn't. He does a good job of sheltering himself from the outside world. In fact, he once told ESPN he rarely knew there was a firestorm going on outside the building unless it was relayed to him by his mother.
And when he does know, he has found a comfortable routine that helps him cope. Jones talks with a sports psychologist weekly, and uses his family as an additional sounding board. He also does yoga regularly.
NFL Week 3 fines roundup | Pro Football Talk
Here are the Week 3 fines, three Giants were cited: A’Shawn Robinson, unnecessary roughness, $11,473; Jihad Ward, unnecessary roughness, $8,139; and Leonard Williams, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears' rebuild commences with Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. | PFF
10. New York Giants: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State. The Giants may use their first-round pick on the trenches when all is said and done, but for now, we’ll give them an offensive weapon — specifically, a mold they don’t have in a contested-catch machine. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman has hauled in four contested catches already this season.
Giants star Adoree’ Jackson makes surprise visit to kid team | New York Post
New York Giants team captain Adoree’ Jackson was seen recently making a surprise appearance in the Jets’ backyard to support some aspiring young players, showing up to the practice of some gobsmacked second graders in New Jersey who play in the Florham Park/East Hanover Falcons youth football program.
This week’s opponent
Three Takeaways: Dolphins Drop First Game of 2023, Lose to Buffalo 48-20 | MiamiDolphins.com
On those two possessions, the Dolphins averaged 8.0 air yards per attempt. On the ensuing four possessions, Miami averaged just 0.1 air yards per attempt. The Dolphins battled attrition on the offensive line and in the receiver room but it just didn't seem like the same Miami offense we grew accustomed to seeing thus far in 2023.
Terron Armstead out at least this week with a knee injury | Pro Football Talk
Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that the team expects LT Terron Armstead to return to action this season, but that he will not play against the Giants in Week Five and that his return timetable will be measured in weeks rather than days. Kendall Lamm replaced Armstead for the final 43 offensive snaps on Sunday.
The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills | The Phinsider
Miami’s defenders looked like they were coated in Crisco because nearly every time they tried to bring down a Bills’ ball-carrier, the first would-be tackler missed. The second defender often missed as well. Sometimes the third try was also comically unsuccessful. It was that kind of abysmal day for the Dolphins defense.
Why the Dolphins’ blowout loss to the Bills could be a good thing | The Athletic
Mike McDaniel and Miami got a reminder of how far they have to go to be what and where they want to be. And they acknowledged it.
Around the league
10 truths about the Eagles’ 4-0 start | Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles RG Cam Jurgens week-to-week with foot injury | Pro Football Talk
The Commanders lost again, but it sure looks like they’ve found their quarterback | FOX Sports
Ron Rivera: I didn’t go for two because our offense was gassed | Pro Football Talk
Playoff losses to 49ers have Cowboys motivated ahead of Week 5 tilt | ESPN.com
49ers’ Trent Williams thinks Christian McCaffrey could win MVP after historic four-game start to season | CBSSports.com
Bears coach Matt Eberflus announces WR Chase Claypool will remain away from team this week | NFL.com
Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson was medically cleared, but he didn’t feel he could go | Pro Football Talk
Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles | NFL.com
Colts plan for Jonathan Taylor to come off PUP list and practice Wednesday | Pro Football Talk
Christian Gonzalez injury update: Patriots CB to ‘miss some time’ after dislocating shoulder | Pats Pulpit
Mac Jones to remain Patriots starter after benching in loss to Cowboys, Bill Belichick says | The Athletic
Jets' Sauce Gardner addresses costly holding penalty that erased INT | CBSSports.com
How Patrick Mahomes became fastest QB in NFL history to reach 200 touchdown passes | The Athletic
Detroit Lions plan to ease Jameson Williams back in, seeking reliabilty | Pride Of Detroit
Future unclear for Packers’ David Bakhtiari after 4th surgery | ESPN.com
NFL Week 4 Highlights: Notable grades from Sunday's games | PFF
Russ Francis, standout tight end with Patriots and 49ers, dies in plane crash at age 70 | NFL.com
