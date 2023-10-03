Giants news, 10/3: Giants fall to Seattle, Jones sacked 10 times, JMS injured, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From a playoff team in 2022, the New York Giants have gone to what many expected from them in 2022 — a bottom-feeder. Against a Seattle Seahawks team beset by injuries on both sides of the ball, the Giants not only laid an egg by a final score of 24-3 but looked utterly unfit to be on the same football field as their opponent.

This was a full-team stinker for the Giants, spanning all three phases of the game. Giants fans are jumping from one coach to another to blame, but it was a collective effort. Each offensive or defensive series and each special teams play led to new lows.

Coach Brian Daboll after the game

Brian Daboll was asked his concern about the Giants being blown out in three of their first four games:



"I know the scores. I got you. Not good. A lot of work that needs to be done." pic.twitter.com/kNmVIsxBpn — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 3, 2023

With two more starting offensive linemen out plus their lone blocking tight end, the Giants’ blocking could not be any shakier. Daniel Jones sustained 10 sacks, including a strip sack that led to the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game, as well as a pick 6 that sealed the game for Seattle.

Jones shouldered the blame for the loss:

"Obviously, I didn't play well enough. It was unacceptable and I let the team down."



- Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/1LwkfBkrp2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 3, 2023

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

“Hats off to Geno,” Taylor said last week. “I’m definitely happy for what he’s been able to accomplish and the obstacles he’s been able to overcome to make the best of his situation. As a backup quarterback, you prepare for those moments, and if they come then it’s your time to show what you can do. I’m confident that if the opportunity presents itself for me, I can do the same.”

Jones generally doesn't. He does a good job of sheltering himself from the outside world. In fact, he once told ESPN he rarely knew there was a firestorm going on outside the building unless it was relayed to him by his mother. And when he does know, he has found a comfortable routine that helps him cope. Jones talks with a sports psychologist weekly, and uses his family as an additional sounding board. He also does yoga regularly.

Here are the Week 3 fines, three Giants were cited: A’Shawn Robinson, unnecessary roughness, $11,473; Jihad Ward, unnecessary roughness, $8,139; and Leonard Williams, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

10. New York Giants: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State. The Giants may use their first-round pick on the trenches when all is said and done, but for now, we’ll give them an offensive weapon — specifically, a mold they don’t have in a contested-catch machine. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman has hauled in four contested catches already this season.

New York Giants team captain Adoree’ Jackson was seen recently making a surprise appearance in the Jets’ backyard to support some aspiring young players, showing up to the practice of some gobsmacked second graders in New Jersey who play in the Florham Park/East Hanover Falcons youth football program.

This week’s opponent

On those two possessions, the Dolphins averaged 8.0 air yards per attempt. On the ensuing four possessions, Miami averaged just 0.1 air yards per attempt. The Dolphins battled attrition on the offensive line and in the receiver room but it just didn't seem like the same Miami offense we grew accustomed to seeing thus far in 2023.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that the team expects LT Terron Armstead to return to action this season, but that he will not play against the Giants in Week Five and that his return timetable will be measured in weeks rather than days. Kendall Lamm replaced Armstead for the final 43 offensive snaps on Sunday.

Miami’s defenders looked like they were coated in Crisco because nearly every time they tried to bring down a Bills’ ball-carrier, the first would-be tackler missed. The second defender often missed as well. Sometimes the third try was also comically unsuccessful. It was that kind of abysmal day for the Dolphins defense.

Mike McDaniel and Miami got a reminder of how far they have to go to be what and where they want to be. And they acknowledged it.

Around the league

10 truths about the Eagles’ 4-0 start | Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles RG Cam Jurgens week-to-week with foot injury | Pro Football Talk

The Commanders lost again, but it sure looks like they’ve found their quarterback | FOX Sports

Ron Rivera: I didn’t go for two because our offense was gassed | Pro Football Talk

Playoff losses to 49ers have Cowboys motivated ahead of Week 5 tilt | ESPN.com

49ers’ Trent Williams thinks Christian McCaffrey could win MVP after historic four-game start to season | CBSSports.com

Bears coach Matt Eberflus announces WR Chase Claypool will remain away from team this week | NFL.com

Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson was medically cleared, but he didn’t feel he could go | Pro Football Talk

Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles | NFL.com

Colts plan for Jonathan Taylor to come off PUP list and practice Wednesday | Pro Football Talk

Christian Gonzalez injury update: Patriots CB to ‘miss some time’ after dislocating shoulder | Pats Pulpit

Mac Jones to remain Patriots starter after benching in loss to Cowboys, Bill Belichick says | The Athletic

Jets' Sauce Gardner addresses costly holding penalty that erased INT | CBSSports.com

How Patrick Mahomes became fastest QB in NFL history to reach 200 touchdown passes | The Athletic

Detroit Lions plan to ease Jameson Williams back in, seeking reliabilty | Pride Of Detroit

Future unclear for Packers’ David Bakhtiari after 4th surgery | ESPN.com

NFL Week 4 Highlights: Notable grades from Sunday's games | PFF

Russ Francis, standout tight end with Patriots and 49ers, dies in plane crash at age 70 | NFL.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio