Giants-Raiders opening odds: Giants are underdogs against another struggling team

For the sixth consecutive week, the New York Giants are the betting underdogs in their upcoming game. The only saving grace is that the spread is at least manageable.

The Las Vegas Raiders are favored by 3.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook for this Sunday, with the Giants at +150 odds on the moneyline. The over/under is set at a low 38.5 points.

The Raiders (3-4) aren’t exactly the most formidable of opponents, but the spread still seems a bit generous given the disastrous state of the Giants. Daniel Jones hasn’t officially been ruled out for next week, but Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Giants are aiming to get him back in Week 10.

That would leave undrafted rookie Tommy Devito as the only healthy Giants quarterback. Tyrod Taylor was taken to the hospital with a rib injury during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Tight end Darren Waller also left that game with a hamstring issue, and left tackle Andrew Thomas still has not returned from his Week 1 injury. The line will likely shift as we get injury updates on those players.

Las Vegas’s performance against the Detroit Lions this Monday night could also change the betting landscape. If the Raiders can beat the 5-2 Lions, a win over the Giants would seem like a given. However, a loss would drop the Raiders to 3-5, and a lopsided one could leave them with as many questions as New York.

The Raiders are 3-4 against the spread this season. They’ve scored over 20 points in only one game, presenting a favorable matchup for the recently resurgent Giants defense. That does leave the over/under with some room to be lowered, however. Neither the Giants nor the Raiders have played in a game with a point total above 38.5 points in the past three weeks.

Giants-Raiders kicks off at 4:25 ET on Nov. 5.