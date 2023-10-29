Post-game quotebook: What the Giants said after devastating loss to Jets

The New York Giants lost in brutal fashion to the New York Jets. ESPN Analytics had the Giants with a 97.9% probability to win after Kayon Thibodeaux’s fourth-and-10 sack of Zach Wilson that gave the Giants the football at the Jets’ 26-yard line with less than two minutes left.

The Jets came away victorious with a 13-10 overtime win. Here’s what the Giants are saying about the game:

Saquon Barkley on the fourth-and-1 field goal decision

“It’s fourth-and-1, I could sit here and be like, oh I want the ball in that situation, but we’ve got nothing but trust in (New York Giants K) Graham (Gano), and we’re going to continue to have trust in Graham. To be honest, I could have gotten the first down the play before. I’ve got to drive my feet a little more, or some other back could find a way to get a first down. You could sit here and pick and choose, oh the fourth-and-1, that decision or what should we have done there or not, and you could make that the play but there are so many plays that go throughout a game that helps with the decision of how the game turns out. Just got to be better, all of us.”

When asked a follow-up on the fourth-and-1 decision

“Yeah, like I said we could sit here and talk about that decision all day. We have Graham Gano, one of the greatest kickers of all time to be honest. That’s life, sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but we’re going to continue to have faith in him. We had faith in him coming into that moment, and we’ll continue to have faith in him after that moment. That’s football. That’s life. It didn’t go our way and that’s the situation, but as a competitor – yeah you want the ball, but I’m not going to harp in that situation. I’ve got to find a way to get the first down before that.”

Barkley when asked about ‘unusual’ conservative game plan

“I mean you would think it’d be a little different but you’re in the situation where that’s what we’re going to do. I was made aware of it, I was all for it. Came up short.”

Barkley on the importance of Daniel Jones’ return

“DJ is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He’s our starting quarterback. He’s our leader. I don’t want to speak for him but whenever he’s able to get back out there, definitely going to be helpful and we’re going to do what we can to help make his job easier.”

Tommy DeVito on what today was like

“A lot of emotions. Wish it would’ve ended better to fulfill those emotions but the little kid in me is smiling right now that I got to play in an NFL game and really in a meaningful NFL game. I just wish the outcome would’ve been different.”

DeVito, when asked if he wishes there were more passes called

“Yeah, the plays are called, and my job is just to go out there and execute and help lead the offense.”

DeVito, when asked who he talked to on the bench without Tyrod Taylor present

“Really with (center) John Michael (Schmitz Jr.) and then (running back) Saquon (Barkley). That was part of our game plan and clearly, he carried the load of the offense really the whole second half so really just rely on those two and make sure all communication was good and then being able to execute the offense.”

DeVito, when asked how much the game plan changed after the Taylor injury

“I don’t think it was too drastic. Obviously, we had some injuries and people get banged up, people are out, kind of affected some things but like I said, again, whatever plays called, they call it, I haul it. Just make sure everything’s and go out and execute.”

Adoree’ Jackson on how the defense played

“I felt like our defense played well, and their defense played great also. They got stops when they needed, we got stops as well, but I think our defense played great out there.”

Jackson on the “feeling” during the end of regulation

“What was the feeling? Get the game over with. That’s it.”

Jackson on if they were in prevent defense at the end of regulation

“No, we were actually playing outside-man. Ran a d-seven, breaking out and seeing the quarterback scramble, gave him a little nudge, went back inside, boom, they caught the ball, and they clocked it and got the field goal to go into OT. It wasn’t a prevent or any of that. We were in outside man-to-man.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux on the disappointment of the loss

“You’ve just got to finish. NFL is a game of finishing, and they were able to execute at the end of the game and get enough points to win.”

Thibodeaux on if it’s more disappointing because HE, individually, played so well

“Nah, man. It’s a team sport. It is devastating that we didn’t get the win, but it takes all of us. It takes all of us, so we’ve just got to keep going.”

Thibodeaux on the “plan” on the last defensive possession

“Make a play. Make a play.”