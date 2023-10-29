Watch: Giants fall to Jets, 13-10 in overtime, Live reaction

The New York Giants fell to the New York Jets in an ugly 13-10 overtime loss on a miserable, rainy day in the Meadowlands.

The Giants’ offense was a non-factor pretty much all game after suffering injuries to QB Tyrod Taylor and TE Darren Waller. The didn’t trust third string QB Tommy DeVito to throw the ball, and the Giants were forced to rely solely on Saquon Barkley and the running game — as well as Jets miscues.

The Giants’ defense did everything they could to preserve a narrow 10-7 lead, and Kayvon Thibodeaux had his best game as a pro. It wasn’t enough as the Giants’ own mistakes allowed the Jets to tie the game then come away with the win in overtime.

Chris and Nick react to the painful rollercoaster that was that entire affair.

