Giants’ injury news: QB Tyrod Taylor hospitalized with rib injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor, subbing for the already-injured Daniel Jones, left Sunday’s game against the Jets after taking a hit while scrambling with 7:09 left in the second quarter.

Taylor left the game and went to the locker room. He was ruled out with a rib injury and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Taylor finished the game 4 of 7 for 8 yards and he ran six times for 33 yards.

Undrafted rookie free agent Tommy DeVito is in the game at quarterback for the Giants, and is the only healthy quarterback dressed for the game.

Darren Waller injured

Tight end Darren Waller was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

Waller, who missed seven games due to a hamstring injury last season while with the Las Vegas Raiders, has been on the injury list several times with the hamstring issue this year. He was listed as questionable this week.

Waller’s final play was a 5-yard catch on third-and-6 from the Jets’ 34-yard line line. The Giants chose to kick the field goal on fourth-and-1, and Graham Gano missed from 47 yards.

With Waller out of the lineup, Daniel Bellinger is the only tight end on the Giants’ roster. They are using backup offensive lineman Marcus McKethan as a jumbo tight end.

The Giants entered the game without quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), and offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and Evan Neal (ankle).

We will keep you updated with more injury news throughout the game. Refresh this post for updates.