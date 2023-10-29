Giants-Jets final score: Giants fall 13-10 in overtime

The New York Giants fell to the New York Jets, 13-10 in overtime Sunday, in a soggy, ugly affair.

Greg Zuerlein of the Jets kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime for the winning points.

The Giants fell to 2-6, while the Jets improved to 4-3.

We knew this game was gong to be a defensive struggle between two good defenses going against a pair of bad offenses. But we didn’t know just how tough a slog this game was going to be.

Both teams suffered some very significant injuries, and neither offense was able to do much of anything as a result.

Giant injuries

The Giants’ offensive line might have gotten healthier, but the offense as a whole suffered a pair of big losses in the second quarter when Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller left the game with injuries.

Tyrod was taken to the hospital with a rib injury after taking a hard hit on a broken play. Undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito

Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury in practice during the week and was listed as “questionable” prior to the start of the game. The loss of Waller not only took the Giants’ leading receiver (35 receptions, 380 yards), it also left the Giants with just one healthy tight end.

The Jets, meanwhile, lost defensive tackle Al Woods, and centers Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer as well.

Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley shouldered the load on offense, carrying the ball 36 times for 128 yards, as the Giants didn’t complete a pass in the entire second half.

JMS returns

The Giants’ offense suffered some big injuries, but the offensive line got about 20 percent healthier this game with the return of rookie center John Michael Schmitz from the shoulder injury suffered back in Week 4. His return allowed Ben Bredeson to slide from center back to his natural left guard spot, as well as Mark Glowinski to move from left guard back to right guard. All told, the Giants likely got 60 percent healthier on the offensive line for this game.

The Giants needed all the help they could get up front, as they faced the Jets’ formidable defensive line.

Yards and points were hard to come by in this game, and the Giants wound up needing every bit of help they could get.

Too much defense

While this game went off the rails by the middle of the second quarter, it was clear from the very beginning that it was going to be a defensive struggle. And it was the play of the two defenses that kept this game incredibly tight.

The Giants’ weren’t able to get much of anything done on offense this game, even before the second quarters injuries, and didn’t convert a third down until 11:52 in the 3rd quarter. The Jets’ offense was suffocated for most of the game, as Wink Martindale played tight coverage and dialed up his full gamut of pressures.

Jets miscues gave the Giants life in the third quarter, allowing them to score a go-ahead touchdown. The defense then did its job against the Jets’ woeful offense, silencing their offense into the fourth quarter. Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux had monstrous games. Lawrence was a constant presence in the Jets’ backfield, while Thibodeaux responded to doubters with a 9 tackles, 3 sacks, and a crucial forced fumble.

To put the game in perspective, the Giants only had 6 completions and -9 passing yards, while the Jets had just 58 rushing yards. The two teams combined to go 3 of 32 on third down.

This game was absolutely a punter duel.

Welcome to the Giants, Gunner Olszewski

It probably says something about this game that one of the highlights was the play of the Giants new punt returner. But Olszewski (pronounced Ole-chef-ski) was a breath of fresh air on special teams for the Giants. He immediately showed off why he was named a first team All-Pro and lead the NFL in punt return yards back in 2020.

I'm happy to announce I can start clipping punt returns again because of Gunner Olszewski #NYG pic.twitter.com/XTU2AAHaPe — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 29, 2023

Olszewski averaged 9.3 yards per return and finished the game with 65 total punt return yards. His play was crucial in a game that was heavily influenced by field position.

What’s next?

The Giants fall to 2-6 and will travel most of the way across the country to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

We’re currently awaiting word on Tyrod Taylor’s rib injury and got reports this morning that the Giants are targeting Week 10 for Daniel Jones’ return from his disc injury. That could leave Tommy DeVito as the Giants’ starting quarterback against the Raiders.