Giants-Jets inactives: Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal out; Adoree’ Jackson, John Michael Schmitz in

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) will again join quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) on the sidelines Sunday at MetLife Stadium as the Giants host the New York Jets.

Jones, who reportedly has a disc issue on the left side of his neck, will be out for a third straight game. Thomas has not played since Week 1 and will miss a seventh straight game. Jackson will be out for a second consecutive week, perhaps complicating the possibility of the Giants moving him by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Neal, the 2022 No. 7 overall will miss a second consecutive game.

Starting center John Michael Schmitz, out the past three weeks with a shoulder injury, is active. Starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a neck injury, is also active.

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

DT Jordon Riley

RB Deon Jackson

S Bobby McCain

S Gervarrius Owens

Jets inactives

G Joe Tippmann (quad)

WR Irvin Charles (shoulder)

WR Randall Cobb

DE Carl Lawson

RB Israel Abanikanda

LB Zaire Barnes

DB Jarrick Bernard Converse