Daniel Jones has disc injury, is expected back this season — reports

We finally have some real details on the neck injury that will cause New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to miss a third straight game on Sunday. Jones has a disc injury that “is not considered season-ending” but has caused “significant weakness on his left side.”

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury and ultimately underwent offseason neck surgery. Jones has insisted this injury is not as severe.

A couple of weeks ago Jones referenced pain going down into his left shoulder.

From NFL.com:

The neck injury that will sideline New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for a third consecutive game today is not believed to be season-ending, sources say, but it must fully heal before Jones can return to action and avoid the risk of a reinjury that could lead to a much longer absence. Sources say Jones’ injury has caused significant weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm. The injury is healing, and Jones has regained a lot of the strength, but it hasn’t healed enough for Jones to be cleared for contact, keeping Tyrod Taylor in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jets. If Jones, 26, were to return before he’s fully healthy, there would be a heightened risk of reinjury that would send him back to square one. So, the Giants continue to take a cautious approach to his return. The past two weeks in practice, Jones took increased scout-team reps, a sign that shutting him down is not currently under consideration. But until he’s fully cleared, that’s all he’ll do at practice.

Adam Schefter reported that the Giants “eyeing a potential Week 10 return vs. the Cowboys” for Jones.